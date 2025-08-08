Politics & Law
Home Economy

Green packing for a greener future

August 08, 2025 - 18:53
On August 8, Việt Nam News and Law collaborated with Vinexad to host the Green Packaging Forum – EPR Journey Towards Sustainable Value. The event spotlighted Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and how businesses can lead the way in building a more sustainable future.

