Local business starts advanced packaging lab project

ĐÀ NẴNG – Local VSAP LAB joint-stock company held a dedication ceremony for the first advanced semiconductor packaging laboratory project in the central city’s Software Park No 2, a key step in the development of the semiconductor and AI industry.

The city said the project, which will be built on 2.288sq.m with an investment of VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$72 million), plans to begin construction in the third quarter of 2025 with the aim to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Co-founder and CEO of VSAP LAB Nguyễn Bảo Anh said the project will provide 10 million products in different fields of high-tech industries, including semiconductors and AI, each year.

The project will focus on the development of new advanced packaging technology including Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP), silicon Interposer, silicon bridge and prototype production on wafer, wafer bonding and lithography, Anh said.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng stressed the project is a flexible co-operation between the State and business, setting a foundation for high-quality human resources and integration of the packaging technology in the global value chain of semiconductors.

The Đà Nẵng Semiconductor and AI Centre (DSAC), in co-operation with Sovico Group, Synopsys, and TreSemi from the US, has begun a training course for the first 38 learners in Very-Large-Scale Integration Physical Design at the park.

Đà Nẵng City has been co-operating with Arizona State University in providing training courses in microchip design and in Assembling, Testing and Packaging (ATP).

The city and global tech giant NVIDIA have been jointly planning the establishment of a centre dedicated to AI training, research, and application across key sectors including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and smart city.

Đà Nẵng is preparing a strategic plan on the development of semiconductor and AI industries in the Master Plan 2030-45 for the next decade.

A series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on semiconductor and AI co-operation, manpower training and working spaces has been signed among investors, including Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI), Synopsys and Marvell.

To date, 14 businesses are operating chip design and semiconductor facilities in the city, including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silion Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech and Acronics.

Đà Nẵng has four centralised information technology (CIT) zones, including Đà Nẵng Software Park, Đà Nẵng IT Park, FPT Complex and Software Park 2, attracting a total staff of 53,000 working across a variety of digital industries. VNS