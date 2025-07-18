PM orders urgent, coordinated response to African swine fever outbreaks

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an urgent directive demanding stronger and more coordinated measures to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF), as Việt Nam faces a resurgence of the deadly livestock disease in several localities.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, since the beginning of this year, over 514 outbreaks have been reported in 28 out of 34 provinces and cities, with more than 30,000 pigs infected, killed or culled.

Currently, 248 outbreaks remain active in 20 localities, raising concerns of further spread, particularly in provinces with large pig herds.

The PM has instructed chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees to take full responsibility for directing and implementing ASF prevention efforts.

They have been ordered to mobilise available resources, intensify surveillance and swiftly handle new outbreaks to avoid wider transmission.

Immediate culling of infected pigs or those with suspected infections must be carried out, and affected farmers are to be supported in line with current regulations.

Authorities must also crack down on the illegal transport, sale and disposal of infected pigs, and ensure that ongoing administrative restructuring does not disrupt disease control efforts. Delays in reporting or attempts to conceal outbreaks will be strictly penalised.

Local authorities are tasked with guiding farmers to apply stronger biosecurity measures, while working to establish disease-free farming zones. Veterinary units must coordinate closely with other agencies to enhance disease monitoring, enforce animal quarantine regulations and prevent the illegal cross-border transport of pigs and pork products.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will lead the implementation of the National Plan on ASF Prevention and Control, coordinate with international organisations to improve disease analysis and digital monitoring systems, and assist localities with technical guidance and funding.

The directive also tasks the Ministry of National Defence with cracking down on illegal livestock imports via border routes and raising public awareness in border areas. The Ministry of Public Security has been instructed to work with relevant agencies to detect and handle cases of illegal trade and transport of pigs and pork products.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will step up market inspections to prevent the sale of non-quarantined or diseased pigs. The Ministry of Finance must ensure timely allocation of funds for prevention efforts, while safeguarding against corruption and waste.

National and local media outlets, including Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and the Vietnam News Agency, have been asked to intensify public communications on the dangers of ASF, prevention measures and the use of vaccines. — VNS