HCM City to relocate 40,000 canal-side households by 2030

HCM CITY — As part of its broader urban redevelopment strategy, HCM City is working to relocate nearly 40,000 households living on and along canals by 2030, with almost 3,000 already resettled as of mid-July 2025.

According to a report released on July 16 by the Office of the Municipal People’s Committee, a total of 2,984 out of 6,500 targeted households have been compensated and relocated under the city’s urban renovation programme for the 2020-25 period and beyond.

Five projects have completed compensation, relocation, and site clearance, and have handed over land to relevant units for the construction of embankments, drainage systems, dredging, and environmental restoration.

These include key projects commemorating the 50th anniversary of National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Six additional projects are in the compensation and clearance stage, notably the rehabilitation of Xuyên Tâm Canal and the renovation of the northern bank of the Đôi Canal.

With strong efforts from local authorities and support from the community, the city expects to complete compensation and relocation for 5,548 out of 6,500 households by the end of 2025, reaching 85.35 per cent of the target.

The authorities said the progress reflects “the unwavering commitment of the entire political system in reshaping the urban landscape.”

Despite this progress, the city still faces significant challenges. Some 39,600 households along rivers and canals are yet to be relocated, spanning 398 projects across 16 wards and communes.

To address this, the city is formulating a comprehensive Urban Redevelopment and Canal-Side Housing Relocation Plan for the 2025-30 period.

The plan aims to fully relocate all remaining households living along waterways by 2030 while restoring natural flows, improving sanitation, upgrading infrastructure, and developing public spaces such as parks and promenades.

It also seeks to unlock the economic potential of canal-side land to support sustainable and inclusive urban growth.

Describing the programme as “an ambitious and complex undertaking”, city officials noted it would require “both high-level determination and scientifically informed, people-centred approaches”.

The policy has been approved in principle by the Executive Committee of the municipal Party Committee, with authorities at all levels now working to develop tailored implementation plans to achieve the long-term vision of building a modern and livable city. — VNS