Casting down illegal fishing Mekong Delta takes the lead

AN GIANG – A peak emulation nationwide campaign to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing was launched in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on Monday, aiming to promptly prevent fishing vessels and fishermen from encroaching foreign waters.

Senior Lieutenant General Thái Đại Ngọc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and head of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control, said the campaign sought close coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Public Security and local steering committees in coastal provinces to step up legal dissemination, information sharing, fishing vessel management and strict enforcement in a consistent, practical and effective manner.

He urged localities to quickly review and resolve serious IUU violations involving fishing vessels detained and handed over by military forces, with completion required before August 30. They must also work with relevant agencies to intensify legal awareness campaigns, strictly manage high-risk fishing vessels, and prevent them from going to sea, with these tasks to be completed before August 20.

Priority should be given to allocating personnel, funding and equipment to local enforcement bodies, while strictly dealing with organisations and individuals who fail to fulfil their duties or abet IUU activities, thus undermining Việt Nam’s efforts to have the European Commission’s 'yellow card' warning removed, the officer said.

For military units, Ngọc ordered close cooperation with local authorities and relevant forces to continue law dissemination, jointly monitor and share information on fishing vessels, patrol ports to ensure vessels remain anchored as required and prevent unqualified vessels from going to sea.

According to Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Hồ Văn Mừng, the province, with over 200km of coastline bordering the territorial waters of Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia, has substantial potential for marine economic development, particularly in fisheries. However, it also faces challenges in managing and monitoring fishing activities.

He affirmed the province’s commitment to working closely with the Steering Committee, relevant ministries, and coastal localities to effectively implement the campaign, address shortcomings, and contribute to the nation's joint efforts to have the EC’s 'yellow card' lifted.

At the event, representatives of ministries, agencies and 21 coastal provinces and centrally-run cities signed an agreement committing to five goals: enhancing awareness and determination in task performance; intensifying patrols and strictly handling IUU violations; strengthening coordination and information exchange among enforcement forces; boosting external engagement in handling incidents involving Vietnamese fishing vessels in foreign waters; and ensuring absolute safety during offshore operations.

The campaign runs from August 12 to September 2, 2025. VNA/VNS