Vietnamese Party chief’s spouse visits RoK national museum

SEOUL — Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, attended a tea party and visited the National Museum of Korea in Seoul on August 11, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung's spouse, Kim Hye Kyung.

Ly expressed her pleasure at visiting the RoK and having the opportunity for a warm and friendly exchange with the first lady.

Deeply impressed by the beautiful country and the friendliness and hospitality of its people, Ly showed her hope that the good relationship between the two countries and peoples will continue to develop, better meeting the needs and aspirations of both nations.

The two sides emphasised that cultural similarities between Việt Nam and the RoK serve as a solid foundation for enhancing friendly exchanges and expanding cooperation in various fields. They agreed on the particularly important role of people-to-people exchanges and cultural collaboration in strengthening the favourable social foundation of the bilateral relationship.

Affirming that Việt Nam possesses all the favourable conditions to develop a modern and advanced cultural industry imbued with national identity, Ly expressed her hope that the RoK will share its experience and work with Việt Nam to foster closer collaboration in this sphere.

She also called for support in technology transfer in music, cinema, fashion, the application of advanced science and technology in the creation of cultural and creative products and the protection of copyright.

For her part, Kim showed her empathy and appreciation for the efforts of Vietnamese brides in adapting to life in the RoK and gradually contributing to the country’s development.

She affirmed that her country will continue to implement effective support policies to help Việt Nam–Korea multicultural families stabilise their lives. She also emphasised the importance of nurturing the younger generation to grow up with pride in both cultures, becoming special bridges of friendship between the two nations. — VNA/VNS