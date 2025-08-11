Proposal to reduce and simplify administrative procedures in employment services

HÀ NỘI – Many administrative procedures in employment services will be simplified and reduced according to a decree by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ministry is seeking feedback on the draft decree detailing certain provisions of the Employment Law on employment services.

According to the ministry, the decree’s purpose is to complete a consistent legal framework for the establishment, organisation, operation, restructuring and dissolution of public employment service organisations.

It also clearly regulates the issuance, reissuance, extension and revocation of licences, as well as the organisational and operational conditions for employment service enterprises.

Alongside that, the aim is to strengthen the effectiveness and efficiency of state management of employment service activities nationwide.

The draft specifies conditions for the establishment, organisation, and operation of public employment service organisations, regulations on employment service enterprises, licence templates, dossiers, order and procedures for issuance, reissuance, extension and revocation of employment service licences.

Compared to current regulations, the draft proposes amending and improving specific contents to ensure uniformity in identification and management and in line with the provisions of the 2025 Employment Law.

The draft continues to maintain the current conditions for issuing employment service licences including facilities, personnel and deposit requirements while amending and improving these to ensure simplification and reduction of administrative procedures in line with the Government’s programme on streamlining business-related processes.

The draft also proposes adding several specific provisions.

It stipulates the creation of an Electronic Employment Service Platform (National Employment Exchange) at vieclam.gov.vn, to be built and managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Competent authorities are responsible for publicly disclosing information about employment service organisations; such organisations must receive and provide services while connecting and synchronising data on this platform.

Regarding the conditions for establishing public employment service organisations, the draft adds the requirement of having a website and that managers of employment service activities must have at least three years of experience in the fields of home affairs, labour, or employment to ensure continuity.

The website requirement is considered essential for future digital service provision.

Conditions for granting licences to operate employment services, including facilities and personnel, are also simplified in this decree.

According to the ministry, after nearly 40 years of development, Việt Nam’s employment service system has gradually aligned with international norms, forming two models of public employment services (employment service centres) and private employment services (employment service enterprises), as provided in the 2013 Employment Law.

Public employment service organisations currently include 52 employment service centres and 510 private employment service enterprises.

Public employment service organisations act as a pillar in implementing social security policies such as job counseling, job referrals, labour supply, and unemployment insurance.

From 2021–2025, these centres hold about 1,300 job exchange sessions per year and provide counselling and job referrals for more than 3 million people annually.

Private employment service enterprises mainly operate in supplying and introducing skilled workers, especially highly qualified technical staff and managerial personnel, targeting large companies, corporations and foreign-invested enterprises.

Annually, they advise, introduce jobs, and supply labour services to tens of thousands of workers and thousands of businesses, while offering recruitment consulting and high-quality human resource management services.

To provide good services, it is necessary to further research digital transformation and IT applications in employment services.

However, the use of technology in job exchanges can be exploited to deceive workers, and there have been cases of disguised recruitment scams.

Many job exchange activities are organised spontaneously or online without proper regulation, affecting the legal rights and interests of workers, employers, and lawful employment service organisations.

Therefore, it is necessary to publicly disclose information about employment service organisations on the Electronic Employment Service Platform (National Employment Exchange) and to require participation in this platform to create equal access to job and career information for all workers, improving transparent and effective labour supply-demand connections.

Thus, to ensure the implementation of the 2025 Employment Law and promptly address issues in the organisation and operation of employment services, it is essential to issue a Government decree detailing the law’s provisions on employment services, according to the ministry. VNS