Việt Nam steps up surveillance amid chikungunya surge in Asia

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has warned of a heightened risk of the mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus entering Việt Nam, as outbreaks spread in several countries and territories in the region.

Chikungunya causes fever and severe joint pain, and is spread mainly by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, also vectors for dengue fever and Zika virus. Most cases are mild and fatalities are rare, adults and newborns face a higher risk of severe illness.

On July 22, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert about the rapid spread of Chikungunya, citing major outbreaks on Indian Ocean islands such as La Réunion and Mayotte, now extending to parts of Africa, South Asia and Europe.

In China’s Guangdong Province, health authorities have recorded over 4,800 cases in the first half of 2025, the largest outbreak ever reported there. Singapore has reported 17 cases so far this year, more than double the same period in 2024, with most linked to travel to outbreak areas abroad.

Although no local cases have been detected, Việt Nam is entering the peak season for Aedes mosquitoes, with high densities recorded in many localities. Increased domestic and international travel during summer adds to the risk of the virus entering and spreading quickly.

The ministry has ordered tighter surveillance at border checkpoints, tourist areas, communities and healthcare facilities, especially for arrivals from outbreak zones. Local authorities have been instructed to step up mosquito-control measures, including eliminating standing water, disposing of waste containers and intensifying public awareness campaigns in tandem with dengue prevention drives.

The ministry is also working closely with WHO, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and domestic experts to assess risks and prepare response measures. Guidance and training for medical staff are being updated, while medicines, diagnostic kits and emergency supplies are being stocked.

The ministry advises travellers returning from affected countries to monitor their health for 12 days and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as sudden high fever, joint pain or rash appear.

Households are urged to cover all water containers, eliminate mosquito breeding sites weekly, wear long-sleeved clothing, sleep under mosquito nets, even during the day, and cooperate with insecticide spraying campaigns.

People travelling to outbreak areas should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and report any symptoms to health authorities. — VNS