Two Vietnamese tourists die at sea amid strong winds in Greece, embassy confirms

HÀ NỘI — Two Vietnamese citizens fell into the sea at noon on Friday (local time) at Sarakiniko Beach, Milos Island, Greece, according to a press release from the Embassy of Việt Nam in Greece late Saturday.

According to the local media, the two Vietnamese citizens were on a cruise when the woman was blown off to the waters below due to strong winds, the man then jumped into the sea to try to save her, but the waves carried him far away from the cruise.

Both were found unconscious at sea, and pronounced dead at the health centre of the island.

The Embassy of Việt Nam in Greece promptly contacted and coordinated with local and domestic authorities, as well as the travel company involved, to investigate the incident.

The embassy also carried out citizen protection measures, and reached out to the victims’ families in Việt Nam to offer condolences and support.

Following instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Việt Nam in Greece has been closely cooperating with local and domestic authorities to assist the victims’ families with related procedures and funeral arrangements.

The Embassy of Việt Nam in Greece advises Vietnamese citizens travelling in Greece that as there are currently gale-force winds, they should avoid standing close to cliff edges, boat sides, and refrain from going out to sea during storms to avoid tragic accidents. — VNS