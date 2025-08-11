Vietnamese tourists unharmed in bus accident in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — No Vietnamese tourists sustained serious injuries when their bus and two other cars involved in a collision that occurred in the Genting Highlands area of Pahang state, Malaysia, on Sunday, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia.

The embassy promptly monitored the situation and contacted relevant authorities to implement citizen protection measures after the accident.

Pahang State Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the accident took place at around 5pm the same day. The bus is believed to have lost control and collided with the rear of a Perodua Myvi and a Toyota Innova, causing all three vehicles to veer out of their lane.

According to police, the bus driver sustained minor injuries while all passengers – including 20 Vietnamese nationals and a tour guide – were unharmed.

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) quickly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations. A JBPM spokesperson said the bus was travelling from the Genting Highlands tourist site to Batu Caves in Selangor at the time of the incident. — VNA/VNS