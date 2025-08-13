Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam proposes six types of commodity exchanges at IFC

August 13, 2025 - 07:44
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed six types of commodity exchanges to be operated at the international financial centre (IFC), which would cover both traditional goods markets and emerging financial and commercial products.
A corner of HCM City, where the IFC will be located. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed six types of commodity exchanges to be operated at the IFC. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed six types of commodity exchanges to be operated at the planned International Financial Centre (IFC) which would cover both traditional goods markets and emerging financial and commercial products.

This proposal was part of a draft Government decree on imports and exports and distribution and operation of commodity exchanges at the IFC, which has recently been made public for comments.

A commodity and commodity derivatives exchange will be the core of the system, where physical goods — such as metals and farm produce — will be traded.

Another exchange will be for carbon credits, which will facilitate their trade with transparent measurements, reporting and verification mechanisms.

There will also be exchanges for cultural and art products, where items will be listed with verified origins, cross-checked with domestic and international cultural asset databases.

An exchange for rare and precious metals will require origin verification and measures to prevent money laundering and smuggling.

Finally, a proposed exchange for green financial products will only list those meeting environmental criteria issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, with independent audit reports on their green status.

The ministry also proposed a specialised new digital trading platform that will be a sandbox for innovative models, such as tokenised commodities and decentralised platforms. Every exchange must meet requirements in terms of data security and operational safety before official operation.

The draft decree proposes that exchanges follow the International Organisation of Securities Commissions principles to ensure transparency, prevent manipulation, protect investors and allow connectivity with overseas exchanges.

A special customs mechanism for imported and exported products is also included in the draft decree. The mechanism would see a maximum clearance time of eight hours, the use of AI and blockchain technology in declarations, and exemption from specialised inspections except for certain cases.

Việt Nam has planned to launch the IFC with locations in HCM City and Đà Nẵng by the end of the year. — VNS

AIFC Governor International Financial Centre HCM City commodity trading floor

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam pledges unwavering support for Korean firms: Party chief

He noted that Việt Nam has capitalised on its resources to seize every development opportunity and therefore looks forward to the cooperation of Korean corporations, highlighting the Vietnamese government's efforts to create a more enabling investment environment for both citizens and businesses.
Economy

Long Thành to become regional air hub

ACV proposed to relocate all international air cargo operations from Tân Sơn Nhất to Long Thành with an aim to transform the new airport into a regional logistics powerhouse.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom