VN-Index hits record high, closing above 1,600 points

HÀ NỘI — The stock market has hit a new historic high, with the VN-Index officially closing at just over 1,608 points, extending its winning streak to a seventh consecutive session and surpassing the psychological 1,600-point threshold.

Liquidity edged up slightly compared to the previous trading day, while foreign investors continued to record a modest net selling streak.

Although selling pressure increased towards the end of Tuesday morning, weighing significantly on the market, the strong afternoon performance of blue-chip stocks helped the VN-Index break through the 1,600-point mark.

At the close of trading, the VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 11.36 points, or 0.71 per cent, to finish at a record-breaking 1,608.22 points.

Market breadth tilted slightly towards the gainers, with 176 stocks rising compared to 156 declining. Liquidity was largely unchanged from Monday, up 0.2 per cent to VNĐ45.3 trillion (US$1.72 billion).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the performance of the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation and liquidity, also rose by 13.35 points, or 0.77 per cent, to close at 1,755.25 points. Within the VN30 basket, 19 stocks advanced, nine declined and two were flat.

Leading the market were banking stocks, with Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BID) topping the board, up 3.23 per cent. It was followed by Liên Việt Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB), which surged 6.28 per cent, Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB) up 3.58 per cent and Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (VCB) up 0.8 per cent. This group of banks contributed over seven points to the VN-Index.

On the losing side, several stocks declined and exerted notable pressure on the market. Vinhomes JSC (VHM) led the decliners, falling 0.53 per cent, which shaved nearly 0.5 points off the VN-Index.

SHS analysts noted: “Since April 2025, the VN30 Index has posted an outstanding gain of nearly 55 per cent and has begun to show signs of divergence. The VN30 could reach its target range for this rally between 1,750 and 1,800 points.

"In the short term, the market is expected to maintain its upward trend, with positive rotation into stocks or groups that have yet to see significant gains, those with relatively attractive fundamental valuations compared to the broader market, and companies with strong earnings growth.”

“This is consistent with the strategy we have outlined in previous reports. It is also a development that short-term speculative positions need to monitor closely in the current context, in order to control positions and rotate capital appropriately as the VN-Index’s uptrend continues,” they added.

On the northern exchange, the HNX-Index inched up 0.01 points to end at 476.47 points. Total trading value on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange reached VNĐ3.1 trillion, equivalent to more than 141 million shares changing hands. — VNS