OCOP cooperatives seek ways to unlock international markets

HÀ NỘI — Efforts to bring OCOP (One Commune One Product) items to international markets are being actively promoted by cooperatives through a variety of approaches.

A core issue that is often misunderstood is the nature of OCOP products themselves.

Unlike mass industrial production, OCOP products are inherently limited due to their close ties to local identities and village traditions.

Bùi Quang Hưng, deputy director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, explained that OCOP products are distinguished by their regional and village characteristics by definition, and therefore cannot be mass produced.

If they were produced in large quantities, they would no longer retain the authenticity of OCOP items and would instead become mass industrial goods, he said.

“Many people misunderstand OCOP. They wonder why it is not produced in larger quantities for easier export or consumption given the high demand,” said Hưng.

“But this limitation is not a weakness. It is actually the strength that gives OCOP products their uniqueness and high value,” he added.

Although OCOP products have real value, it is still hard for many cooperatives to sell them at high prices.

Phương Đình Anh, deputy chief of the Central Coordination Office for the National Target Programme on New Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, told Kinh Doanh (VnBusiness) online magazine that to truly match OCOP products’ uniqueness with premium pricing, more structured and serious investment from producers is essential.

To make foreign consumers see Việt Nam as an attractive source of goods, OCOP products must embody and convey the cultural identity of their local origins, he said.

This cultural storytelling could spark curiosity and emotional connection in international markets.

Promoting this idea is a core focus of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) and a key component of its OCOP training programmes, which aim to help cooperatives fully infuse their products with the unique cultural essence of each locality.

According to the VCA, when a customer picks up an OCOP item, they should feel a sense of intrigue and wonder how the cooperative created the product.

If the product's story successfully conveys the skills, creativity and spirit of the local people behind it, a powerful appeal is created, the alliance said.

Enhancing the product’s sophistication and presentation is also key to elevating its perceived value.

Experts said that if OCOP products aim for premium pricing, they must create a unique identity.

One OCOP specialist noted that international consumers could not be expected to rely solely on taste or origin, as appearance also plays a crucial role. Today’s consumers eat with their eyes first, the expert noted.

OCOP producers are therefore advised to dress their products in appealing, elegant packaging that exudes luxury and allure.

The ultimate goal is to turn every OCOP item into a meaningful gift for both the giver and receiver.

This shift not only attracts customers, but also encourages them to explore the region where the product is made.

Many cooperatives are based in areas with unique soil, water and microclimates. These conditions give rise to distinctive fruit, flowers and products not found elsewhere.

Reflecting these qualities in the product’s outer layer, or packaging, can stir excitement, spark curiosity and inspire visits to the origin of the OCOP item. — VNS