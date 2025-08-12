State budget revenue from import-export activities up 9.1 per cent in seven months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s state budget revenue from import-export activities reached over VNĐ261.37 trillion (US$9.97 billion) in the first seven months of this year, equivalent to 63.6 per cent of the annual estimate and 55.6 per cent of the targeted goal, marking a 9.1 per cent increase year-on-year, the Department of Customs reported.

Total import-export turnover during the period stood at $514.72 billion, up 16.3 per cent compared with the same period last year. Exports accounted for $262.46 billion (up 14.8 per cent) and imports made up $252.26 billion (up 17.9 per cent), resulting in a trade surplus of $10.20 billion, down 30.3 per cent from the $14.64 billion surplus recorded in the same period last year.

Smuggling and illegal cross-border transport of goods remain complex. Domestically, the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard products and goods of unclear origin, as well as intellectual property infringements, have continued openly in many areas and are increasingly prevalent on e-commerce platforms, particularly for goods affecting public health, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements.

Smuggling rings have also exploited favourable trade conditions to commit fraud, with violations concentrated along maritime and land routes. The maritime route accounted for the largest share, with 899 out of 1,790 cases detected (50.2 per cent of total seizures). On land routes, 669 cases were handled in July alone, representing 37 per cent of total incidents, primarily along the Việt Nam – China and Việt Nam – Cambodia borders.

From January to July, customs forces detected and dealt with 10,351 cases involving goods valued at an estimated VNĐ15.1 trillion. Ten cases were prosecuted directly by customs authorities, while 68 others were transferred to other agencies for prosecution. — VNS