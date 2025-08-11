Việt Nam’s squid and octopus exports to Thailand surge, paving the way to a key market

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s squid and octopus exports to Thailand grew by 37 per cent in the first half of 2025, signalling the potential for this market to become one of the country’s key destinations for these products.

According to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), export value to Thailand reached US$33 million in the first six months, accounting for 10 per cent of Việt Nam’s total squid and octopus export revenue and making Thailand the country’s fourth-largest single export market. Double-digit growth was recorded in both quarters, reflecting stable and expanding demand.

Squid remained the mainstay, with revenue hitting $32.5 million, up 35.6 per cent. Notably, dried, grilled and ready-to-eat squid brought in over $30 million, rising nearly 30 per cent thanks to its convenience and alignment with Thai consumer preferences.

Fresh, live, and frozen squid saw an exceptional surge of 254 per cent, indicating a rapidly increasing demand for raw materials for processing and fresh consumption.

While octopus accounted for a smaller share in value, it also achieved significant growth. Processed octopus exports jumped 250 per cent, while dried, salted, fresh, live and frozen octopus rose by over 43 per cent.

VASEP described Thailand as a major seafood-consuming market with few technical barriers and tastes closely aligned with those of Việt Nam, particularly favouring dried, fresh and processed squid and octopus.

“Given the proximity and evident potential, Thailand can fully develop into one of the key markets for Việt Nam’s squid and octopus sector in the near future,” the association noted.

However, VASEP also warned of mounting competitive pressure as Thailand is diversifying supply sources from China, Argentina and India at lower prices.

Vietnamese enterprises are urged to focus on deep processing, building robust supply chains and meeting both quality and cost requirements to maintain a competitive edge. — VNS