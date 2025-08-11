China’s Laoling city promotes trade, investment in HCM City

HCM City — China’s Laoling City, in coordination with VINEXAD, hosted a series of events in HCM City from August 7-9 to seek trade and economic cooperation with Việt Nam.

Võ Hồng Sơn, head of the Southern Representative Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, noted that economic and trade ties between Việt Nam and China have made remarkable progress in recent years. China is currently Việt Nam’s largest trading partner, while Việt Nam is a leading trade partner of China in ASEAN.

He said Laoling's investment promotion conference is a practical activity to promote bilateral cooperation, demonstrating the city's commitment to expanding trade ties, creating opportunities for enterprises from both sides to connect directly, introduce products and expand their networks.

Sun Bao Hua, member of the Standing Board of the Laoling Party Committee and head of the Laoling United Front Work Department, highlighted that China and Việt Nam are close neighbours with increasingly interconnected supply and production chains.

Laoling is known as the “Northern Gateway of Shandong”. Moreover, it is famed for its red dates, sports manufacturing industry, spice production and attractive destinations.

This is the first time Laoling has organised such a promotion event in Việt Nam, aiming to boost business exchanges and cooperation, especially in the food and spice sectors, he said.

At the conference, Laoling enterprises presented their strengths in core industries such as sports equipment, food spices, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, auto parts and emerging sectors like modern logistics, education and training, culture-tourism-film and digital economy.

To support the spice and food processing industry, Laoling has developed specialised industrial parks and support facilities, including shared laboratories, testing centres and storage hubs.

A representative of Liang Zhi Long Group said the participation in the promotion conference marked the company’s official first step in its international expansion strategy, with Việt Nam as a key starting point. — VNS