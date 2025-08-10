Việt Nam’s industrial production grows 8.6 per cent in first seven months of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Industrial Production Index (IIP) maintained strong momentum with a yearly growth of 8.6 per cent in the first seven months of 2025, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The country's industrial growth in the period was largely fuelled by the manufacturing and processing sector, which expanded by 10.3 per cent and contributed 8.5 percentage points to the overall IIP.

Electricity production and distribution increased by 4.6 per cent, contributing 0.4 percentage points, while the water supply, waste and wastewater management sector grew by 10.4 per cent, adding 0.1 percentage points to the index.

In contrast, the mining sector contracted by 2.7 per cent, dragging the overall index down by 0.4 percentage points.

Several key industries recorded robust year-on-year growth, including motor vehicle production (up 30 per cent); rubber and plastic products (17 per cent); garment (15 per cent); furniture manufacturing (11 per cent); and electronic products, computers and optical products (8 per cent).

Among the 34 localities that recorded increases in the IIP, many saw robust gains driven by a strong performance in processing, manufacturing and electricity production and distribution. Notably, Huế posted a 43 per cent rise, followed by Quảng Ninh with 32 per cent and Phú Thọ with 27 per cent.

However, in several provinces, like HCM City and Cao Bằng, slower growth in these key sectors along with declines in mining led to more modest gains in industrial output.

According to the NSO, employment in industrial enterprises continued to improve steadily. As of July 1, the workforce had increased by 1 per cent compared to the previous month and by 3.9 per cent year-on-year. — VNS