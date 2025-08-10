Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam’s industrial production grows 8.6 per cent in first seven months of 2025

August 10, 2025 - 10:15
The country's industrial growth was largely fuelled by the manufacturing and processing sector, which expanded by 10.3 per cent and contributed 8.5 percentage points to the overall IIP.
A Honda Vietnam Company production line in Ninh Bình Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Industrial Production Index (IIP) maintained strong momentum with a yearly growth of 8.6 per cent in the first seven months of 2025, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The country's industrial growth in the period was largely fuelled by the manufacturing and processing sector, which expanded by 10.3 per cent and contributed 8.5 percentage points to the overall IIP.

Electricity production and distribution increased by 4.6 per cent, contributing 0.4 percentage points, while the water supply, waste and wastewater management sector grew by 10.4 per cent, adding 0.1 percentage points to the index.

In contrast, the mining sector contracted by 2.7 per cent, dragging the overall index down by 0.4 percentage points.

Several key industries recorded robust year-on-year growth, including motor vehicle production (up 30 per cent); rubber and plastic products (17 per cent); garment (15 per cent); furniture manufacturing (11 per cent); and electronic products, computers and optical products (8 per cent).

Among the 34 localities that recorded increases in the IIP, many saw robust gains driven by a strong performance in processing, manufacturing and electricity production and distribution. Notably, Huế posted a 43 per cent rise, followed by Quảng Ninh with 32 per cent and Phú Thọ with 27 per cent.

However, in several provinces, like HCM City and Cao Bằng, slower growth in these key sectors along with declines in mining led to more modest gains in industrial output.

According to the NSO, employment in industrial enterprises continued to improve steadily. As of July 1, the workforce had increased by 1 per cent compared to the previous month and by 3.9 per cent year-on-year. — VNS

IIP industrial production Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Economy

Phú Thọ emerges as FDI magnet following mergence

In the first seven months of the year, Phú Thọ attracted an impressive US$651.7 million in foreign direct investment, including 35 newly licensed projects totaling $119 million in registered capital and 45 existing projects with an additional capital of $533 million.
Economy

9Pay enhances infrastructure in Việt Nam

Vietnamese fintech company 9Pay is scaling its suite of payment and international money transfer solutions to serve foreign businesses navigating the complexities of the local financial ecosystem.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom