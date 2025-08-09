Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Petrovietnam disburses over $942 million in investment in 7 months

August 09, 2025 - 10:53
Petrovietnam will step up the development of new products and the expansion of international markets to reduce reliance on the domestic market.

 

Long Phú 1 thermal power plant project is underway at an accelerated pace. —Photo courtesy of Petrovietnam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) disbursed an estimated VNĐ24.7 trillion (about US$942 million) in investment during the first seven months of 2025, up 49 per cent year-on-year.

The group also exceeded several internal targets by 1-10 per cent during the period, including overseas crude oil output, petroleum production (excluding output from Nghi Sơn Refinery), urea and NPK fertilisers, and LPG. Electricity output increased by 9.8 per cent, petroleum (excluding Nghi Sơn output) rose by 23.4 per cent, NPK fertilisers surged by 53.8 per cent, and polypropylene output jumped by 34.6 per cent year-on-year.

Positive performance was also seen in service operations. Petrovietnam Shipbuilding and Mechanical Co Ltd (PVSM) reported a 22 per cent rise in new contracts, while revenues from the construction of oil, gas, and renewable energy projects grew by 88 per cent.

Surpassing most business and production targets, Petrovietnam posted estimated consolidated revenue of VNĐ602.1 trillion and contributed about VNĐ83 trillion to the State budget in the reviewed period.

A key highlight was the group’s revenue diversification. It earned VNĐ5.2 trillion from new products driven by science, technology, and innovation, and VNĐ67.4 trillion from international business operations, demonstrating its efforts to adapt to the global energy transition and diversify markets.

Amid global market volatility, Petrovietnam has launched several initiatives to support sustainable production and business.

On July 14, the Kình Ngư Trắng – Kình Ngư Trắng Nam (White Whale – White Whale South) oil field began producing ahead of schedule, contributing to national energy security and boosting output.

Regarding international collaboration, the group expanded cooperation with Brazilian energy companies during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s trip to attend the 17th BRICS Summit.

Domestically, it signed a comprehensive agreement with the Hà Tĩnh provincial People’s Committee to boost local development and partnered with Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (VINATEX) to strengthen linkages in the chemical and textile sectors.

To meet its 2025 targets, Petrovietnam is accelerating key tasks, particularly in production and investment. It is currently operating 12 rigs, including four exploration wells, aimed at increasing reserves and output. Investment portfolios are being reviewed and advanced to meet objectives, while problematic projects are being closely monitored through standardised management systems.

Petrovietnam Chairman Lê Mạnh Hùng stressed that in the remaining months of 2025, the group would focus on establishing national energy industrial centres, aiming to sustain growth and maximise profits. It was closely tracking domestic and global developments, assessing risks, and identifying new growth drivers. — BIZHUB

 

PetroVietnam

see also

More on this story

Economy

9Pay enhances infrastructure in Việt Nam

Vietnamese fintech company 9Pay is scaling its suite of payment and international money transfer solutions to serve foreign businesses navigating the complexities of the local financial ecosystem.
Economy

Việt Nam encourages Japanese firms to invest in key sectors: NA leader

Emphasising the need for sustainable, long-term collaboration, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn called on Japanese investors not only to bring in capital but also to share expertise and modern technology, especially in areas such as green transformation, the circular economy, and advanced corporate governance.
Economy

Green packing for a greener future

On August 8, Việt Nam News and Law collaborated with Vinexad to host the Green Packaging Forum – EPR Journey Towards Sustainable Value. The event spotlighted Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and how businesses can lead the way in building a more sustainable future.
Economy

Local business starts advanced packaging lab project

Local VSAP LAB joint-stock company began a dedication on the first semiconductor advanced packaging laboratory project in the central city’s Software Park No 2, making it a first move in the development of the semiconductor&AI industry.
Economy

Party leader lauds finance sector’s contributions to national economy

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm called for more effective measures to mobilise development resources from the financial, capital, and securities markets, as well as from the people to attract both domestic and foreign capital, and to create better funding channels for enterprises, particularly private firms.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom