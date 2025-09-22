Huge room for stepping up Việt Nam–China investment, tourism cooperation: Ambassador

BEIJING — Việt Nam and China hold vast potential to further deepen tourism and investment cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình stated at a forum in Beijing on Sunday.

Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in China and the China-ASEAN Centre in Beijing, the bilateral tourism and investment promotion forum brought together representatives from Nghệ An, Quảng Trị, and Tây Ninh provinces of Việt Nm, along with some 250 delegates from both countries’ businesses in electronics, real estate, agricultural trade, tourism, and banking.

In his opening remarks, Bình affirmed that Việt Nam’s Party and State always regard fostering friendship with China as a strategic choice and top priority in the foreign policy.

Việt Nam encourages Chinese enterprises to expand cooperation and investment in areas matching China's strengths and Vietnam's priority such as innovation, green growth, digital transformation, renewable and clean energy, smart city building, high-quality manufacturing, transport infrastructure, health care, and education, he said.

The diplomat added that Việt Nam welcomes Chinese visitors coming to explore its natural beauty, rich history, diverse culture, warm hospitality, and safe travel environment.

Highlighting the unique potential and strengths of the Vietnamese localities, Bình said the forum provided a good chance for Chinese businesses to learn about these provinces’ advantages and policy incentives in investment and tourism, as well as to engage in direct discussion on issues of mutual interest. It also served as a platform for localities, associations, and businesses from the two countries to connect and initiate concrete cooperation projects.

The Vietnamese Embassy pledges to accompany and effectively support cooperation activities, creating the most favourable conditions for exchanges between localities and enterprises of the two countries, he stated.

Shi Zhongjun, Secretary-General of the China-ASEAN Centre, suggested that the two sides should further broaden and deepen cross-border tourism links, boost investment in green and digital economy, and actively promote collaboration in connectivity and artificial intelligence. They also need to enhance people-to-people exchanges and talent cooperation, expand ties in education – training, youth, and culture, and encourage their enterprises to step up human resources training and technology transfer to support practical cooperation.

He emphasised the importance of optimising the business environment and cooperation mechanisms, continuously improve foreign investment policies and regulations, enhance transparency and policy stability, and fully leverage existing mechanisms and platforms to promote policy dialogue and business connectivity.

Addressing the event, Zhang Yujing, President of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), affirmed that as a key social organisation in China’s electromechanical industry, CCCME has always actively fostered platforms for exchange and cooperation between enterprises of the two countries.

Zhang noted that the forum, with the participation of government and business representatives from Vietnamese localities, clearly demonstrated all parties' desire to strengthen Việt Nam-China investment partnerships. He added that it also laid a solid stepping stone for more diverse and in-depth cooperation in the future.

Praising Việt Nam’s investment environment and the prospects for business cooperation, Chinese enterprises showed their wish to expand partnerships with Việt Nam in tourism, high-quality manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications infrastructure.

Data released at the forum show that since 2024 – the first year of implementing the agreements and common perceptions following the elevation of bilateral ties, economic and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and China has continued to deliver impressive results.

Bilateral trade stood at US$206 billion as reported by Việt Nam and $262 billion by China. It maintained strong momentum during the first eight months of 2025, totalling $159.9 billion, up about 22 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, China has become Việt Nam’s third-largest foreign investor, with total investment reaching $4.7 billion in 2024 and $3.13 billion in the first eight months of 2025, up 37.6 per cent.

Chinese tourist arrivals in Việt Nam numbered 3.7 million in 2024, a sharp increase of 214.4per cent; and 3.5 million over the last eight months, making China the largest source market of visitors to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS