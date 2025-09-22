Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Regulation changes to large online money transfers

September 22, 2025 - 14:10
Domestic online money transfer transactions of VNĐ500 million or more must be reported to the SBV’s Anti-Money Laundering Department.

 

The reporting responsibility belongs to financial institutions such as commercial banks and intermediary payment organisations, not the individuals making the transfer. Photo thoibaonganhang.vn

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) requires reporting of large online money transfer transactions from November this year to combat money laundering and effectively manage financial risks.

Under newly-issued Circular 27/2025/TT-NHNN, which takes effect from November 1, domestic online money transfer transactions of VNĐ500 million or more must be reported to the SBV’s Anti-Money Laundering Department.

The value for international online money transfer transactions is US$1,000 or more, including other foreign currencies of equivalent value.

In addition, suspicious money transfer transactions are also subject to reporting.

However, the reporting responsibility belongs to financial institutions such as commercial banks and intermediary payment organisations, not the individuals making the transfer.

The circular also stipulates that financial institutions must report transactions using electronic data, including full information such as initiating organisation, beneficiary organisation, account number, amount, name of currency, purpose and date of transaction.

Though the regulation takes effect from November 1, financial institutions are allowed to transition to December 31 to adjust internal processes and risk management. From January 1, 2026, the institutions must complete the process and update the software system to scan and filter transactions according to blacklists, warning lists and lists of individuals related to high risks.

According to the SBV, the regulation on reporting large money transfers and suspicious transactions aims to provide data for the SBV to screen and detect unusual transactions.

At the same time, the SBV also monitors signs related to money laundering activities, such as transferring money through multiple accounts to conceal illegal origins; ensure that large-scale transactions are closely monitored, and that the use of money for illegal activities is promptly detected and prevented.

The regulation also helps Việt Nam comply with international standards on preventing and combating money laundering and terrorist financing as recommended by international organisations. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

banking

see also

More on this story

Economy

Experts: RCEP is ASEAN’s lifeline

RCEP is a free trade agreement between China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the ASEAN member states. Based on World Bank data in 2020, the 15 participating ­countries account for about 29% of the ­global population or 2.3 billion people.
Economy

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737, celebrating 30 years of Việt Nam-US ties

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the US, the event marks both a major milestone in the growing partnership between Vietjet and Boeing and a powerful symbol of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations - driving trade and investment and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in the US.
Economy

Plastics industry strives for green growth

In an era where sustainability is a global priority, Việt Nam’s plastics industry is actively transitioning through investments in recycling, bioplastics, and eco-friendly products, according to the Việt Nam Plastics Association.
Economy

UOB lifts Việt Nam's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 7.5%

The robust first-half results were propelled primarily by a 14 per cent year-on-year surge in exports, bolstered by improved market sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s temporary reduction of reciprocal tariffs to a baseline 10 per cent rate for trading partners over 90 days.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom