Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Multi-level marketing sector sees drops in participants, revenue

September 22, 2025 - 12:48
There are 16 licensed MLM firms as of the end of August, one of which is in the process of closing down.

 

The multi-level marketing (MLM) sector contracted in the first half of this year, as both participants and sales declined significantly. —  Photo thoibaonganhang.vn

HÀ NỘI — The multi-level marketing (MLM) sector contracted in the first half of this year as both participants and sales declined significantly, according to a report from the National Competition Commission.

There are 16 licensed MLM firms as of the end of August, one of which is in the process of closing down. The number of participants fell by 13.4 per cent to 634,567 while revenue dropped 9 per cent to VNĐ7 trillion (US$265 million). New sign-ups were at 101,876, outpaced by contract terminations, which totalled 130,893.  

Five major players — Herbalife Vietnam, Amway Vietnam, Care For Vietnam, Tiens Vietnam and Unicity Marketing Vietnam — held a market share of 93 per cent, with Herbalife alone earning more than VNĐ4 trillion in revenue, or 53 per cent of the market’s total.  

Sales mainly came from functional foods and cosmetics, accounting for 92 per cent of total revenue.

Around VNĐ2.6 trillion was paid in commissions and bonuses, equivalent to 37 per cent of revenue.

MLM companies paid VNĐ1.3 trillion in taxes to the State in the first half of this year.  — VNS

multi-level marketing

see also

More on this story

Economy

Experts: RCEP is ASEAN’s lifeline

RCEP is a free trade agreement between China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the ASEAN member states. Based on World Bank data in 2020, the 15 participating ­countries account for about 29% of the ­global population or 2.3 billion people.
Economy

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737, celebrating 30 years of Việt Nam-US ties

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the US, the event marks both a major milestone in the growing partnership between Vietjet and Boeing and a powerful symbol of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations - driving trade and investment and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in the US.
Economy

Plastics industry strives for green growth

In an era where sustainability is a global priority, Việt Nam’s plastics industry is actively transitioning through investments in recycling, bioplastics, and eco-friendly products, according to the Việt Nam Plastics Association.
Economy

UOB lifts Việt Nam's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 7.5%

The robust first-half results were propelled primarily by a 14 per cent year-on-year surge in exports, bolstered by improved market sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s temporary reduction of reciprocal tariffs to a baseline 10 per cent rate for trading partners over 90 days.

E-paper

Science & Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom