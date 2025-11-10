Benchmark indices extend losses on profit-taking force in last minutes

HÀ NỘI — The stock market declined on Monday, pressured by profit-taking activities in the last minutes, while foreign investors extended their net selling spree.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index experienced a tumultuous trading session. Despite a significant portion of trades occurring in the negative territory, it briefly surged nearly 11 points to reclaim the 1,600 mark. This uptick was driven by strong buying interest, particularly in the securities sector.

However, a sudden wave of selling pressure towards the end of the session led the index to plummet back down to around 1,580 points.

The benchmark index closed the trading day at 1,580.54 points, down 18.56 points, or 1.16 per cent. The session recorded 202 decliners and 101 advancers.

Investor caution was evident, leading to low market liquidity. Particularly, liquidity declined from the previous session to VNĐ21.3 trillion ($810.3 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on the southern bourse, also dipped 20.53 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 1,804.18 points. In the VN30 basket, 21 stocks ticked down, while only six edged higher and three stayed flat.

Meanwhile, on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also decreased by 1.93 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 258.18 points.

The real estate and public investment sectors suffered the most significant losses. Vinhomes (VHM) dropped 5.54 per cent, Vincom Retail (VRE) decreased by 4.94 per cent, Novaland (NVL) fell by 5.38 per cent, while stocks like Kinh Bac City Group (KBC), Khai Hoan Land Group (KHG) and Dat Xanh Group (DXG) saw declines of 4.14 per cent, 3.18 per cent and 3.44 per cent, respectively.

The securities sector showed a mixed performance, with more stocks in the green than red. Notable gainers included SSI Securities Corporation (SSI), which rose by 1.97 per cent, Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HCM) up 1.6 per cent and MB Securities (MBS) increasing by 1.4 per cent. Other stocks such as VNDirect Securities (VND) and Techcom Securities (TCX) also saw gains of nearly 1 per cent.

Conversely, VIX Securities (VIX) faced a significant drop of 4.49 per cent, while Vietinbank Securities (CTS) fell by 1.42 per cent, and Vietcap (VCI) and FPT Securities (FTS) decreased by nearly 1 per cent.

Several large-cap stocks experienced substantial declines. Gelex Group (GEX) hit its floor price, and FPT Corporation (FPT) dropped by 4.75 per cent, contributing to the VN-Index's overall decline of nearly 19 points.

The banking sector also leaned towards the red, exerting significant pressure on the index.

Foreign investors continued their net selling streak on the HoSE, with a net sell value of nearly VNĐ113 billion. — VNA/VNS Photo