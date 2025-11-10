Samsung marks 30 years of growth and innovation in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam is celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of partnership, innovation and contribution to the Việt Nam’s development journey.

From its first television manufacturing plant in 1995 to becoming a global technology leader and Việt Nam’s largest foreign investor, Samsung has grown alongside the nation, contributing to its vision of a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.

“Thanks to the strong support of the Vietnamese Government and people, Samsung has been able to accompany Việt Nam for 30 years,” said President of Samsung Vietnam Na Ki Hong.

“We sincerely thank Vietnamese consumers for their trust and loyalty. Samsung remains committed to continuous innovation and working together with Việt Nam to create a better future.”

Since its arrival in the country, Samsung has continuously expanded its operations nationwide, now running six advanced manufacturing complexes and a sales and marketing office. These facilities play a vital role in Việt Nam’s export growth, job creation and industrial modernisation.

In 2022, Samsung inaugurated its largest Research & Development (R&D) centre in Southeast Asia in Hà Nội - a clear demonstration of its long-term commitment to developing Việt Nam’s technology ecosystem and nurturing local talent.

By the end of 2024, Samsung’s total accumulated investment in Việt Nam reached US$23.2 billion, reaffirming its position as the country’s biggest foreign investor.

Beyond the numbers, Samsung has become an integral part of Vietnamese households - from Galaxy smartphones connecting millions of users to AI-powered TVs and home appliances enhancing daily life.

Việt Nam today is not only a global manufacturing hub for Samsung, producing over 2.3 billion smart devices within the Galaxy ecosystem, but also a strategic gateway for exporting AI-integrated products to Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Vietnamese engineers are now taking the lead in global R&D projects, reflecting the country’s growing capacity and Samsung’s belief in local talent.

As Việt Nam accelerates its digital transformation, the company is deepening co-operation with Vietnamese partners to promote technology transfer, skills development and co-innovation for emerging markets.

“Việt Nam’s strong digital ambitions and talented workforce give us great confidence in expanding long-term collaboration,” said Na. “We aim to contribute to the country’s goal of becoming a regional technology hub in the AI era.”

Alongside its business success, Samsung has remained committed to social and environmental responsibility through education, community development and green growth initiatives.

Under its global vision 'Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People', Samsung has rolled out flagship educational programmes, such as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and Samsung Innovation Campus in Việt Nam. These initiatives equip young people with STEM skills and creative thinking, helping them thrive in the digital age.

As for environmental sustainability, the company has set ambitious goals for carbon neutrality, increased renewable energy adoption and emissions reduction across its entire value chain in Việt Nam.

Samsung has also partnered with Government agencies and local organisations to support digital transformation, promote innovation and strengthen the domestic business ecosystem, helping Vietnamese enterprises move up the global value chain.

To mark this 30-year milestone, Samsung is launching a series of nationwide activities to express gratitude to Vietnamese consumers and partners, including special promotions, community projects and anniversary events.

“Over the past three decades, Samsung and Việt Nam have grown together,” Na said. “As we look ahead, we will continue to innovate, invest and contribute to a sustainable and prosperous future for the country.” — VNS