Hải Phòng speeds up establishment of specialised economic zone

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Hải Phòng City People's Committee Lê Trung Kiên recently directed relevant agencies to speed up the establishment of a 5,300ha specialised economic zone with a total investment of more than VNĐ338 trillion (US$12.9 billion) in the city.

The project to establish the zone has been submitted to the Prime Minister, and its setup is ongoing.

The zone, which is designed with modern infrastructure and is set to become a comprehensive and multi-industry economic zone, is expected to be a driver for the city's socio-economic growth, with a contribution of about 3-4 per cent to the city's GRDP by 2030 and over 5 per cent after 2030.

It covers ​​about 5,300ha in six communes in the core area of ​​the dynamic industrial park to the west of the city: Thượng Hồng, Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Bắc Thanh Miện, Thanh Miện, Hải Hưng and Bình Giang.

According to local authorities, it is a favourable location connecting the Red River Delta, where there are several industrial and commercial centres, large domestic markets and an abundant workforce, by road, waterway and airway.

It is also located on the main route of economic corridors linking Việt Nam with China, including Nanning - Lạng Sơn - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng - Quảng Ninh and Kunming - Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng - Quảng Ninh.

Aside from the specialised economic zone, Hải Phòng also aims to complete and approve plans for a Southern Coastal Economic Zone by the end of this year.

The northern city also plans to develop a Hải Phòng City Free Trade Zone, after the Government issued a decision on establishing the zone on October 13. — VNA/VNS