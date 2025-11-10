Hà Nội approves SMEs support programme

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has approved a comprehensive project to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for the 2026–30 period, aiming to foster innovation, strengthen competitiveness and promote private sector growth for a more sustainable economy.

Under Decision No 5418/QĐ-UBND dated November 1 and signed by Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trương Việt Dũng, the project seeks to help establish 40,000 new SMEs each year, while providing capacity-building support for at least 5,000 firms and indirect assistance for another 40,000.

The programme prioritises enterprises in key sectors including manufacturing and processing, digital technology, automation, high-tech agriculture and creative industries.

Support measures will cover infrastructure development, business consultancy, quality control and export networking, all contributing to the goal of achieving annual export growth of 10 per cent or higher.

Training will be offered to at least 15,000 SME employees each year in business management, innovation, digital transformation, start-ups, corporate governance, quality control, market development and export promotion.

The initiative also aims to train 1,000 chief executive officers annually, reaching a total of 5,000 CEOs by 2030.

In addition, Hà Nội plans to create a more favourable business environment, accelerate administrative reform and expand digital public services to improve market access and enhance the city’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI).

The Department of Finance has been tasked with leading the implementation of the project in collaboration with relevant departments, local authorities and business associations to develop annual plans ensuring effective execution. The department will also oversee data integration and monitor progress through the city’s digital management system for SME support.

Commune-level people’s committees will focus on increasing public awareness of the SME support programme and encouraging business households to transition into registered enterprises.

Support in details

The plan outlines three main groups of tasks and solutions covering governance, the support ecosystem and direct support to SMEs.

With regard to governance solutions, Hà Nội will develop a digital management system to monitor SME support, integrating digital technologies. Efforts to streamline administrative procedures for SMEs will also be strengthened, together with standardising processes across departments and local governments and improving online public services.

To strengthen the SME support ecosystem, the plan calls for investment and assistance in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation infrastructure.

Training will also be provided to improve the skills of public officials responsible for supporting SMEs. The city will fund training in capital building for business consultants.

The city will also finance communication campaigns to raise awareness among SMEs about economic development trends such as entrepreneurship, innovation and digital and green transformation. Accordingly, the city will develop and upgrade an e-portal for investment promotion and enterprise support, along with social network pages managed by the Hà Nội Support Centre for Enterprise and Investment Promotion (SCE) to provide updates on business support policies.

Each year, five networking events will be organised to connect SMEs with investors, support organisations and investment funds, together with the issuance of the Hà Nội Business White Book and a report on the city’s start-up ecosystem.

Direct support for SMEs and business households includes improving access to credit, expanding export markets, promoting e-commerce and supporting digital transformation and the adoption of digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, corporate governance and accelerate business model transition.

The city will provide financial support of 50 per cent for technology transfer and intellectual property registration, together with rent support for production sites in industrial zones.

In particular, start-ups in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation will receive up to 70 per cent support for overseas training in innovation and AI, and up to 50 per cent for equipment rental and co-working spaces. SMEs participating in value chains will receive financial support for training, capacity building and technical upgrades.

Stressing the importance of green and sustainable growth following the circular economy model, the programme will enhance communication to increase awareness about green growth, the circular economy, climate change, green finance and ESG, as well as providing guidance, financial and technical support for energy efficiency, clean production, greenhouse gas inventories and environmental management certification.

According to Mạc Quốc Anh, Deputy President of the Hà Nội Association of SMEs, SMEs remain the backbone of the Vietnamese economy in general and Hà Nội in particular.

He cited statistics showing that among more than 930,000 operating firms nationwide as of the end of 2024, 97.2 per cent are SMEs, which contribute 45 per cent of GDP, 31 per cent of budget revenue and 82 per cent of job creation.

In Hà Nội alone, SMEs make up the majority of more than 410,000 enterprises, with around 25,000 new firms established each year.

It is necessary to develop policies to support SMEs, including credit access, innovation support, training and trade promotion, he said.

The city’s SME support programme is part of the broader effort to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development.

The resolution has laid out bold reforms to create the foundation for a new growth period for Việt Nam in the next decade, he added.

As the country’s major economic hub, Hà Nội is targeting 500,000 active enterprises by 2030, with 30 per cent fully adopting digital transformation, Anh said.

The city has placed the private sector at the centre of its development agenda, rolling out a series of policies to support start-ups, SMEs, digital and green transition, access to land and credit and workforce training. — VNS