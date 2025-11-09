PM urges maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation

HÀ NỘI — Maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring the major balances of the economy are not only goals but also drivers and resources for development, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted while chairing the Government’s regular meeting on Saturday.

The meeting, which was connected with all 34 cities and provinces nationwide, sought to assess the socio-economic development situation in October and the first 10 months of 2025, the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital, the implementation of national target programmes, and many other important issues.

PM Chính requested continued implementation of a proactive, flexible, timely, and effective monetary policy, closely coordinated with a reasonably expansionary, focused, and targeted fiscal policy and other policies.

Efforts should be concentrated on controlling inflation in line with the set targets, ensuring the value of the Vietnamese currency, and maintaining a balanced and reasonable relationship between growth and inflation in both the short and long terms. The fiscal policy should be implemented to further promote its role in driving growth, with the goal of State budget revenue exceeding 25 per cent of the estimate, he said.

The Government leader also urged the close monitoring of market and price developments to ensure stability, particularly for goods and services under State management, and the renewal of traditional growth drivers and strong promotion of new growth engines.

He also stressed the focus on prompt, resolute, and effective implementation of newly issued key resolutions of the Politburo, and the swift completion of new resolutions concerning the state economic sector, foreign direct investment (FDI) and culture so as to submit to the Politburo in November.

Attention should be paid to promoting economic restructuring with a focus on improving growth quality and labour productivity; enhancing research, application of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and creative economy; and effectively implement and operate the two-tier local administration model by developing job positions, assigning competent personnel, and ensuring connectivity of information, data, processes, procedures, and decentralisation and delegation of authority, according to the PM.

In addition, it is essential to focus on removing obstacles and promptly implementing mechanisms and solutions to solve issues for nearly 3,000 pending projects before, during, and after the Politburo’s approval of related policies, he emphasised.

The PM also requested efforts to focus on disaster prevention and recovery from storms and floods; promote cultural and social development; ensure social security and improve people’s living standards.

These include the commencement of construction on nearly 100 new boarding and semi-boarding schools in border communes, the acceleration of social housing construction projects, and the strengthening of national defence and security to maintain social order and safety.

He highlighted the need to step up foreign affairs and international integration, accelerate the implementation and disbursement of capital for national target programmes, and enhance the effectiveness of information and communication, especially policy communication, to multiply good models and practices, thereby fostering social consensus.

Assigning specific tasks to each ministry, sector, and locality, the Government leader requested the prompt completion of the national one-stop investment portal or one-stop national investment promotion centre project; the finalisation of a decree on administrative penalties for violations in trade, production, and trafficking of counterfeit or prohibited goods, and for consumer protection; the preparation for the Spring Fair 2026; and the preparation and simultaneous inauguration or ground-breaking of projects and works on December 19, 2025, including the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway project.

The PM also directed the drafting of a decree on assigning tasks and placing orders for the provision of industrial goods and services in the railway sector; the completion of a resolution on groundbreaking solutions to promote social housing development for the 2025–2026 period; the synchronous implementation of measures to have the European Commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2025 removed; and the development of a master plan to address storm and flood consequences in the central provinces.

Solidarity creates strength and cooperation generates added value, while constant exchange and dialogue help strengthen trust and hope for shared development, PM Chính stressed, calling on ministries, sectors, and localities to make every effort to successfully accomplish the goals and tasks for 2025 and the entire 2021-2025 term, and emulate to obtain achievements to welcome the upcoming14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS