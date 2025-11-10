Logistics Forum 2025 seeks to unleash development potential of central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Logistics Forum 2025, scheduled to take place on November 28–29 in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng, is expected to be a strategic milestone, marking a new phase of development for Việt Nam’s logistics services amidst the ongoing global supply chain restructuring and rapid digital transformation.

According to the Foreign Trade Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the forum, organised annually by the MoIT, aims to promote the development of logistics services, strengthen the linkage between logistics and production as well as import – export industries, and serve as a platform for dialogue, exchange of views, and updates on key domestic and international logistic issues.

Over the course of 12 editions, it has received strong attention and high evaluation from Government leaders, ministries, sectors, local authorities and the business community for its practical significance in fostering business cooperation, attracting investment, and driving the growth of Việt Nam’s logistics industry.

Themed “Việt Nam Logistics – Rising into the New Era,” the 2025 forum serves not only as a continuation of the series of annual events but also as a reflection of the sector’s aspiration to elevate Việt Nam’s logistics industry during a period of strong transformation.

It will provide an opportunity for government agencies, experts and businesses to engage in discussions and propose measures for the sector’s development, promote the improvement of governance mechanisms and reaffirm logistics as a pillar of the national economy.

On November 28, the agenda will feature field trips to ports and logistics centres in Đà Nẵng. The purpose of these visits is to showcase the logistics development potential and infrastructure in these areas.

On the morning of November 29, a plenary session will take place, with the participation of the Prime Minister, along with representatives from ministries, sectors, and localities.

In the afternoon, a thematic workshop titled “Finding Opportunities for Breakthrough Logistics in the Central Region” will be held. This session will emphasise the strategic importance of developing infrastructure, logistics, and trade in central Việt Nam, while encouraging self-reliance and regional cooperation with neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Laos to activate economic corridors.

It aims to link logistics activities more closely with actual goods circulation, laying the foundation for sustainable regional connectivity. After the presentations, the forum will hold a Q&A session for participants to engage in in-depth discussions.

Đà Nẵng was selected as the forum venue as it is a key part of the East – West Economic Corridor that connects Việt Nam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar and also serves as a gateway to the East Sea for the Greater Mekong Sub-region. In particular, the central region is believed to hold huge logistics potential which hasn't been fully tapped into.

With the upgrade of Liên Chiểu Port, the expansion of Tiên Sa Port, the North – South expressway network and Đà Nẵng International Airport, the central region is expected to become an international logistics and goods transit hub in the near future, according to the MoIT. — BIZHUB/VNA