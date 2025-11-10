Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam's ST25 rice wins World's Best Rice award for third time

November 10, 2025 - 08:01
The result further affirms the country's position in the high-quality rice segment and highlights the enduring work of the research team behind the variety.
Hồ Quang Cua (right) and the Vietnamese delegation receiving the "World's Best Rice" award for the ST25 product. — Photo courtesy of Hồ Quang Cua

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s ST25 rice has once again been named among the world’s finest, winning the World’s Best Rice award for the third time at the annual global competition held by The Rice Trader (TRT).

The recognition reaffirms Việt Nam’s position in the high-quality rice segment and highlights the enduring dedication of the research team behind the variety.

The competition took place during the Global Rice Trade Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 7 to 9.

According to the organisers, ST25 shared this year’s top honour with Cambodia’s Phka Romdoul variety.

ST25 is the result of decades of research led by engineer Hồ Quang Cua and his team in the Mekong Delta.

The variety is known for its long, translucent grains, natural pandan-leaf fragrance, and gentle sweetness that lingers even after the rice has cooled. These sensory qualities have repeatedly earned praise from chefs, food specialists, and international rice judges. — BIZHUB/VNS

Economy

PM urges maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation

During the Government's regular meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged the close monitoring of market and price developments to ensure stability, particularly for goods and services under State management, and the renewal of traditional growth drivers and strong promotion of new growth engines.
Economy

VN, Laos vow to boost trade to new heights

Việt Nam and Laos pledged to elevate cross-border trade and economic cooperation to a new height, unlocking potential for investment, industrial development and logistics between the two countries, heard a conference on Friday.

