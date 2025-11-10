Việt Nam's ST25 rice wins World's Best Rice award for third time

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s ST25 rice has once again been named among the world’s finest, winning the World’s Best Rice award for the third time at the annual global competition held by The Rice Trader (TRT).

The recognition reaffirms Việt Nam’s position in the high-quality rice segment and highlights the enduring dedication of the research team behind the variety.

The competition took place during the Global Rice Trade Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 7 to 9.

According to the organisers, ST25 shared this year’s top honour with Cambodia’s Phka Romdoul variety.

ST25 is the result of decades of research led by engineer Hồ Quang Cua and his team in the Mekong Delta.

The variety is known for its long, translucent grains, natural pandan-leaf fragrance, and gentle sweetness that lingers even after the rice has cooled. These sensory qualities have repeatedly earned praise from chefs, food specialists, and international rice judges. — BIZHUB/VNS