Southern provinces step up public investment disbursement to drive development

HCM CITY — The pace of public investment disbursement in southern provinces is showing a clear divergence.

While some localities have achieved positive results with high disbursement rates, others continue to struggle with land clearance, shortages of construction materials and delays in project implementation.

Authorities are working to remove bottlenecks to ensure annual targets and create momentum for socio-economic development.

In An Giang, by the end of July 2025, the province had disbursed VNĐ5.94 trillion (US$237.7 million), equivalent to 22.2 per cent of the plan assigned by the provincial People’s Council and 27.9 per cent of the target set by the Prime Minister.

Several agencies performed well, even surpassing the national average of 43.9 per cent.

Yet difficulties remain in 68 projects with capital exceeding VNĐ8.11 trillion ($324.5 million), accounting for more than 30 per cent of the provincial plan.

Major projects include the Châu Đốc – Cần Thơ – Sóc Trăng Expressway and the Rạch Giá – Hòn Đất – Kiên Lương coastal route.

Projects serving the APEC 2027 Summit in Phú Quốc are also awaiting approval of unit prices to move forward.

Vĩnh Long reported disbursement of more than VNĐ6.67 trillion ($266.9 million) by late August 2025, equal to 33.9 per cent of its VNĐ19.65 trillion ($786.4 million) plan.

However, 87 projects have yet to begin, 28 have not disbursed funds, and several transitional projects remain below 30 per cent.

The main challenges lie in large-scale land clearance affecting many households, leading to disputes, while shortages of sand and stone have slowed construction.

Local agencies have asked for extensions of mining licences until 2030 and stronger regional cooperation to ensure supply.

By contrast, Tây Ninh has emerged as a bright spot. According to the Ministry of Finance, the province’s 2025 plan is VNĐ16.9 trillion ($678.1 million). By the end of July, it had disbursed VNĐ9.2 trillion (US$367.1 million), or 54.1 per cent of the plan and 57.9 per cent of the Government’s target, ranking 11th nationwide.

Among 48 project owners, 22 achieved rates above 50 per cent, reflecting balanced progress.

The success is credited to decisive leadership. Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Út stressed the principle of “no waiting, no delays; projects must be disbursed and settled immediately upon completion.”

Rapid disbursement has helped Tây Ninh close its infrastructure gap and strengthen its appeal to investors.

Once key projects such as the HCM City – Mộc Bài Expressway and Ring Road No.3 are finished, the province is expected to shift from a peripheral to a central role in regional connectivity, boosting agriculture, industry and tourism.

Implementing multiple solutions

To achieve full disbursement this year, An Giang needs to spend VNĐ4 trillion ($160.1 million) per month, or VNĐ135 billion ($5.4 million) daily.

Chairman Hồ Văn Mừng has directed project owners to set detailed roadmaps with weekly and monthly commitments.

Projects failing to meet progress in September will have their funds reallocated to more urgent works.

For those hindered by land clearance, investors must work directly with local authorities to resolve compensation policies without delay.

In Vĩnh Long, standing deputy chairman Đặng Văn Chính has urged stronger coordination among departments and project owners, with regular meetings with contractors to address obstacles.

All problems related to appraisal, contractor selection, land clearance and settlement must be resolved transparently to accelerate disbursement.

Tây Ninh has also reinforced measures to secure full disbursement. National and key transport projects are prioritised.

The HCM City Ring Road No.3 must be technically operational by 2025 and fully completed in 2026.

For Ring Road No.4, Long An’s management board is expediting compensation and resettlement while preparing PPP investment procedures.

For the HCM City – Mộc Bài Expressway, Tây Ninh is reviewing investment totals to adjust capital allocations.

The province targets over 75 per cent disbursement for major projects by the third quarter and 100 per cent for the year.

Project owners must prepare detailed spending plans and coordinate with contractors to complete payment documents, ensuring smooth Treasury processing.

Strict accountability has been introduced, with penalties for delays and rewards for effective problem-solving.

Tây Ninh has also instructed agencies to work closely with residents on land policies and pricing, while approving higher extraction capacity at local mines to prevent shortages of construction materials.

Oversight of mineral transport has been tightened to ensure adequate supplies for construction. — VNS