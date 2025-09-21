Petrovietnam asked to continue leading nation’s industrialisation, modernisation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm requested the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) to continue firmly ensuring national energy security, and leading industrialisation and modernisation while attending a ceremony to mark its 50th founding anniversary (September 3, 1975-2025) on Sunday.

Congratulating the group on its great achievements, General Secretary Lâm emphasised that over the past 50 years, Petrovietnam has made tremendous contributions, as it has accounted for 20-30 per cent of total state budget revenue for multiple years, played an important role in stabilising the macro-economy and ensuring national energy security. It and even helped to sustain the lifeline of society and safeguard regime security during challenging times amidst global political upheavals.

He appreciated the group’s initiative with its "STEM classroom" programme - a model for nurturing future science and technology human resources and a way of tapping human potential in the digital era which has been carried out in many localities.

The General Secretary requested the Minister of Education and Training, the Secretaries of the provincial/municipal Party Committees, and the General Director of the Vietnam Television (VTV) to work closely with Petrovietnam to effectively organise the programme in a systematic manner; conduct reviews, evaluations, and lessons learned; and further expand this meaningful programme.

He also urged the group to develop industry and technical services as a pillar; focus on completing and expanding integrated refining-petrochemical-chemical complexes; advance the manufacturing of drilling rigs, energy equipment, and new materials; increase the localisation rate in the supply chain; build national eco-industrial and energy centres linked with infrastructure and supporting industries; and promote high-tech services, thus gradually making Petrovietnam a leading industrial-technical contractor in the region.

The top leader highlighted the importance of pioneering in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; renewing governance and improving corporate governance models in line with international practices to enhance efficiency and safety; strengthening discipline, and preventing losses and wastefulness; ensuring transparency, integrity, efficiency, and sustainability; promoting international integration; and leveraging the strengths of all economic sectors to foster inclusive development.

On this occasion, the Party General Secretary presented the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group with words of “Pioneering – Outstanding – Sustainable – Global.”

He said that “Pioneering” is to lead the cause of industrialisation, modernisation, energy transition, digital and green transformation; “Outstanding” in efficiency, competitiveness, and innovation; “Sustainable” in vision and action; and “Global” in aspiration and strength, positioning Việt Nam on the international stage, and confidently joining the list of the world’s leading enterprises.

The Party chief expressed his confidence that with its proud tradition, resilience, intellect, professionalism, and sense of solidarity, along with its faith and aspiration to rise, Petrovietnam will continue to serve as a pillar of the economy, a “National Enterprise” for the country’s interests, and a source of pride for the Party, the State, and the people. It will contribute to realising the nation’s two centennial goals and the aspiration of building a strong and prosperous Việt Nam.

At the ceremony, in recognition of the group’s important contributions to the country, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, General Secretary Lâm awarded the first-class Labour Order to Petrovietnam.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presented the first-class Labour Order to Lê Mạnh Hùng, Chairman of the Board of Members; the second-class Labour Order to President and CEO Lê Ngọc Sơn, and Deputy CEO Lê Mạnh Cường; and the third-class Labour Order to Vice President Lê Xuân Huyên, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee Trần Quang Dũng, Vice President Phan Tử Giang, and Vũ Đào Minh, head of the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Division.

General Secretary Lâm, PM Chính, along with other Party and State leaders, and Petrovietnam leaders, launched the “STEM Innovation Petrovietnam” programme, which includes building STEM meeting rooms with digital technology applications, gradually upgrading the educational infrastructure system, and strengthening connections among schools, localities, and international partners.

On this occasion, Petrovietnam also opened an exhibition showcasing outstanding scientific and technological achievements over the past 50 years. The exhibits on display highlight key accomplishments and contributions in science and technology, affirming the group’s core capabilities in the course of national development. The exhibition will be open to public free of charge from 8am to 9pm on September 22. — VNA/VNS