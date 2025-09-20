Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam’s seaport system – A vital link in global supply chains

September 20, 2025 - 10:56
At the congress. — VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI PHÒNG — The 10th Congress of the Vietnam Seaports Association (VPA) for the 2025–30 tenure was held in Hải Phòng City on September 18, setting priorities for the development of modern and sustainable seaports driven by technology and digital transformation to strengthen competitiveness and contribute to national economic growth.

The congress emphasised the building of logistics hubs, smart and green ports, multimodal connectivity, as well as free trade zones and innovation centres.

According to the VPA, over the past decade, Việt Nam’s seaport system has made remarkable progress, establishing itself as a critical link in global supply chains. The country is now home to 34 port zones with 320 terminals, with a designed capacity totalling around 950 million tonnes per year.

Modern deep-water ports such as Cái Mép – Thị Vải and Lạch Huyện are capable of handling container vessels of over 200,000 DWT, and directly connected with trans-Pacific routes and those to European markets.

Cargo throughput has steadily increased by an average of 8–9 per cent annually, becoming a major driver of export – import activities. In 2024, Việt Nam’s seaports handled over 865 million tonnes of cargo, including nearly 29.92 million TEUs of containers.

The sector has also become increasingly attractive to investors, with major projects like Cái Mép – Thị Vải, Liên Chiểu, Lạch Huyện, and other regions grabbing strong interest from both domestic and foreign investors, underscoring the seaport system's appeal.

Today, Việt Nam ranks among the world’s top 10 countries in container throughput and is highly valued by global shipping lines for its regional transshipment potential.

However, the VPA also faces significant challenges. Legal frameworks remain inconsistent, with overlapping provisions in the 2015 Vietnam Maritime Code and the Inland Waterway Transport Law, which require revision to create a unified and modern regulatory environment. Infrastructure bottlenecks and congestion at gateways such as HCM City and Hải Phòng also persist.

Lê Đỗ Mười, director of the Vietnam Maritime and Waterways Administration, said the association must play a more active role in shaping legislation by gathering business feedback to ensure legal reforms align with practical needs. He stressed the need for members to follow the national seaport master plan, avoid fragmented investment, and strengthen regional linkages.

The VPA was urged to foster multimodal logistics chains by integrating seaports with road, rail, and inland waterways while pushing for the development of inland container depots and logistics hubs. A common set of standards for “green and smart ports” is also needed. Besides, enterprises are encouraged to pioneer digital management, renewable energy use, and carbon reduction.

At the congress, Hùynh Văn Cường was elected President of the VPA for the 2025–30 tenure while Nguyễn Xuân Kỳ serves as Secretary-General. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam seaport

