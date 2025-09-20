Politics & Law
Hà Nội’s retail sales, consumer service revenue up 12.6 per cent in eight months

September 20, 2025 - 10:30
A wide range of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) gave a strong boost to demand for goods, services, and tourism. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue reached VNĐ615.7 trillion (US$23.3 billion) in the first eight months of 2025, up 12.6 per cent year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

Retail sales accounted for the largest share at VNĐ387.9 trillion, up 12.2 per cent. Revenue from accommodation and restaurant services totalled VNĐ85.2 trillion, making up 13.8 per cent and rising 16.1 per cent. Tourism earnings stood at VNĐ22.1 trillion , representing 3.6 per cent and surging 21.4 per cent. Other services generated VNĐ120.5 trillion, accounting for 19.6 per cent and increasing 10.2 per cent.

In August alone, total retail sales and consumer service revenue hit VNĐ81.6 trillion, up 4.8 per cent from July and 13.4 per cent year-on-year.

The NSO said that a wide range of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) gave a strong boost to demand for goods, services, and tourism. Shopping malls and supermarkets launched extensive promotions while multi-channel retailing combining online advertising with discounts helped businesses connect with customers and stimulate consumption.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Vân, communications director of Central Retail Vietnam, said the company has actively joined Hà Nội’s consumption stimulation programmes. Its retail system, including GO!, Tops Market, Big C, go!, and Nguyen Kim, offers discounts of up to 50 per cent for thounsands of items.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung, director of Co.op Mart Hà Nội, noted that the year-end season is always a golden period for trade and consumption, adding that enterprises are focusing resources on boosting sales through promotions and product marketing campaigns.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thế Hiệp said the domestic market is expected to remain buoyant in September, which coincides with the back-to-school season, driving demand for clothing, textbooks, and school supplies.

Measures to boost consumption

To stimulate domestic demand, Hà Nội has rolled out a concentrated promotion programme featuring a wide range of activities for consumers.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, deputy director of the Hanoi Centre for Industrial Promotion and Development Consultancy, said peak promotional activities activities began in July and will continue in November 2025, with 1,000–2,000 enterprises and retail outlets participating in. Discounts and promotions of up to 50 per cent are being offered to boost sales.

Hiep added that the municipal Department of Industry and Trade is helping businesses put their products on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, TikTok Shop, and Lazada. These efforts aim to change consumer habits, promote digital consumption, and accelerate e-commerce.

Highlight activities include “Touch Technology, Live Smart”, a digital transformation space where consumers can experience cashless shopping, online flash sales and AI-powered applications.

The Hanoi Midnight Sale 2025 is slated for November 28, coinciding with global Black Friday activities, while the Brand Promotion Day will be held in collaboration with businesses at a high-end venue to attract consumers and tourists.

The official said domestic consumption is one of the three main growth drivers. Given this, it is necessary to continue fostering the domestic purchasing power through appropriate policies. With diverse activities, Hà Nội is striving for a 14 per cent increase in retail sales and consumer service revenue, helping to realise the GRDP growth target of at least 8 per cent this year. — VNA/VNS

