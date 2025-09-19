Thái Bình Economic Zone to become key coastal economic hub of Hưng Yên

HƯNG YÊN - With strong support from the local government, the zone is poised to become a dynamic, modern economic powerhouse contributing significantly to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

A pillar of the Red River Delta economy

Established in 2017, the Thái Bình Economic Zone covers over 30,500ha across two districts of the former Thái Bình province. Planned to include 22 industrial parks spanning 8,020ha, the zone also encompasses a seaport, a power generation centre, tourism and resort areas, aquaculture and coastal protection forests, residential and urban zones, as well as administrative zones.

Currently, five industrial parks — Liên Hà Thái, Tiền Hải, Hải Long, VSIP Thái Bình, and Hưng Phú — are operational or under development, achieving an average occupancy rate of 46 per cent.

Liên Hà Thái Industrial Park, covering nearly 590ha and developed by Green i-Park Joint Stock Company, is the flagship project designed to catalyse investment and establish the economic zone as a provincial growth engine.

Mai Đăng Khoa, Director of the Site Clearance Department at Green i-Park Joint Stock Company, reported that, thanks to close collaboration with local authorities, Liên Hà Thái Industrial Park has completed site clearance on over 587ha, reaching a completion rate of more than 99 per cent.

Meanwhile, Đặng Thị Hiệp, Sales Director of Green i-Park Joint Stock Company, stated that by August 2025, the industrial park had attracted 44 investors, including 40 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, with a total registered capital approaching US$1.6 billion. The park’s occupancy rate is close to 52 per cent. To date, nine projects have completed construction and commenced operations, while five additional projects are progressing rapidly and are expected to become operational shortly.

Since its launch in 2021, Liên Hà Thái Industrial Park has generated substantial industrial output and created thousands of jobs for both local and migrant workers, fueling new service sectors and accelerating the shift from purely agricultural employment to industry, cottage industry, trade, and services.

Similarly, the VSIP Thái Bình Industrial Park, spanning 333.4ha in what is now Đông Thụy Anh commune of the new Hưng Yên Province, with a total investment of approximately $212 million by the Việt Nam-Singapore Urban and Industrial Development JSC, remains a strategic pillar within the zone.

Speedy investment for long-term growth

Following the July 2025 merger of the former Hưng Yên and Thái Bình provinces, the new Hưng Yên Province now spans over 2,500sq.km and has a population exceeding thee million.

The Hưng Yên Department of Finance reports that, post-merger, the province has fast-tracked zoning plans for 13 functional areas covering 8,300ha within the economic zone, incorporating tourism, resorts, golf courses, high-tech aquaculture, and other industries. Approximately 30 detailed plans for investment projects have also been approved.

Ongoing planning efforts include Thái Đô 1 Industrial Park, the expanded Tiền Hải Industrial Park, Thụy Lương Industrial Park, and the Cồn Vành ecological urban resort.

Targeting 10.5 per cent economic growth in 2025, Chairman of the Hưng Yên Provincial People’s Committee, Nguyễn Khắc Thận, has urged government bodies at all levels to proactively remove obstacles for businesses, accelerate project implementation, and ensure timely operation of ongoing and delayed projects to unlock economic potential and prevent losses.

He also calls for a transparent, stable investment climate to attract long-term investors, prioritising high-tech industries, innovation, green and digital transformation, processing and manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, logistics infrastructure, and housing developments, including social housing.

In the immediate term, the province is focused on expediting land clearance for major public investment projects, aiming for full disbursement of public investment funds in line with planned capital allocations. VNS