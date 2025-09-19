Vietnamese garments strengthen foothold in Europe’s high-end market

PARIS — Việt Nam’s textile and garment industry has made its mark in Europe’s premium segment by joining Paris Première Vision 2025 – an international fashion trade fair in France.

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) along with eight leading Vietnamese enterprises attended the event that was held from September 16–18 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

This is the second time VITAS has taken part in the prestigious fair, which only admits businesses meeting strict international standards. Vietnamese exhibitors showcased a wide range of products from denim and knitwear to women’s and children’s fashion, serving multiple market segments.

Trương Văn Cẩm, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of VITAS, stressed that Europe, and particularly France, remains an untapped market for Vietnamese garments. While European buyers impose rigorous requirements on sustainability, supply chain transparency, labour practices, and environmental standards, he noted these challenges also present opportunities for Vietnamese firms seeking to diversify markets amid difficulties in the US market.

Lê Minh Phương, Senior Specialist at the France-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFV), said the organisers of Première Vision highly value Vietnam’s potential as a supplier for the European market. She emphasised that Vietnamese sportswear, denim, and textile accessories are increasingly aligned with European consumer trends.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng highlighted that Vietnamese businesses have adapted well to the EU’s evolving standards, particularly by developing eco-friendly products.

This year’s trade fair attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors and around 70,000 visitors. Its central theme, Innovation & Technology, underscored the role of creativity and advanced solutions in promoting sustainable development. — BIZHUB/VNS