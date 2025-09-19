Workshop seeks to boost Việt Nam – UAE trade, investment ties

HÀ NỘI — A workshop was held in Hà Nội on Thursday to share information, experiences, and opportunities for trade and investment co-operation, while fostering sustainable and practical partnerships between Vietnamese and United Arab Emirates (UAE) businesses.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy, deputy director of the Centre for Trade and Investment Promotion under the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said the UAE and the Middle East remained among Việt Nam’s strategic partners in West Asia.

In particular, the UAE is the country’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and serves as a vital gateway for Vietnamese goods to reach nearly 500 million consumers across the region, where purchasing power continues to grow.

She noted that amid global trade uncertainties, the need for stronger business and investment co-operation between the two countries had become increasingly urgent, with considerable potential for expansion. Key sectors include agricultural and processed foods, seafood, textiles, footwear, wood products, construction materials, technology, and logistics services.

Dubai, as the Middle East’s leading trade hub, not only represents a major consumer market but also acts as a “bridge” for Vietnamese enterprises to expand into Africa, South Asia, and Europe. Enhancing Việt Nam’s presence in Dubai, therefore, carries strategic significance for supply chain stability and competitiveness, she added.

UAE Deputy Ambassador to Việt Nam Elisa Alhammadi noted that as both nations maintained impressive economic growth, mutual support was the natural path forward. He noted that in the first half of this year, Việt Nam’s GDP grew 7.5 per cent, with trade turnover reaching US$432 billion, up 16 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the UAE’s foreign trade hit $1.4 trillion last year, backed by a modern, expanding logistics network connecting Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond.

He stressed that bilateral trade rose 50 per cent from 2023 to 2024 to reach $12 billion, according to UAE statistics. The figure is expected to climb further once the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) officially takes effect, hopefully this year.

Alhammadi said the two sides looked forward to broader and closer cooperation between their enterprises, reaffirming a strong commitment to promoting trade, investment, green growth, resilient supply chains, and sustainable development goals for long-term prosperity.

From the UAE, Trade Counsellor Trương Xuân Trung, head of the Vietnam Trade Office, said the Middle Eastern nation offered an open, investor-friendly environment with minimal protectionist policies and very few trade barriers.

However, he advised businesses seeking to enter the market to ensure their products are Halal-certified and comply with standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA).

During the workshop, delegates not only highlighted the potential and strategic importance of Việt Nam–UAE co-operation but also discussed business and investment needs, trade policies, tax incentives, and business support measures in the UAE. They also explored opportunities in Dubai, market entry strategies from a Vietnamese perspective, partnership models, and support solutions.

On the sidelines, exhibition booths showcasing products by agencies and enterprises were arranged, offering participants opportunities for direct networking and connections. — VNS