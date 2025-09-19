Driving clarity amid Hà Nội emission worries

HÀ NỘI — Motorists can breathe a little easier as the Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) clarified that new cars meeting Euro 5 emission standards will not be affected by Hà Nội’s draft Low Emission Zone (LEZ) plan or the recent Directive 20/CT-TTg.

Following the Government’s directive, consumers expressed concerns about the future circulation of fossil-fuel vehicles, and marketwide auto sales fell 18 per cent month-on-month in August 2025. VAMA stepped in to provide detailed explanations and reassurance.

Under the draft Resolution on LEZs submitted to the Hà Nội People’s Council, phased implementation would begin in 2026 and apply only to vehicles failing to meet Emission Standard Level 4 (Euro 4).

The timeline is: from July 1, 2026, restrictions on sub-Euro-4 vehicles within Ring Road 1; from January 1, 2028, extend to Ring Road 2; from January 1, 2030, apply to Ring Road 3; and after 2031, other areas may be considered. This is not a blanket ban on petrol or diesel cars, but a gradual phase-out of older, higher-emitting vehicles to reduce air pollution and give residents time to adapt.

VAMA stressed that all new models sold by its members already meet Euro 5, exceeding the draft threshold. Customers choosing new vehicles can therefore be confident that their cars will not face early LEZ restrictions.

Alongside this message, VAMA outlined the August 2025 market picture: 25,973 vehicles sold, down 18 per cent from July, reflecting cautious sentiment amid new policy discussions and increasingly intense competition.

VAMA also noted that globally, the shift to greener transport typically takes 20–25 years and relies on interim solutions. Countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, the EU and Japan have paired long-term targets with robust support policies – subsidies, tax reductions, charging-infrastructure build-out and expanded public transport – before moving towards fully electric fleets.

In Việt Nam, VAMA is advocating supportive measures including tax incentives, charging-station development and encouragement for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. It has proposed a step-by-step transition on five-year cycles to keep the market stable and limit financial burdens on consumers.

“We stand with the Government and relevant authorities on the roadmap for green transport and emissions reduction. Our goal is to offer high-quality products that meet current and future emission standards while helping build a predictable policy environment so customers can buy with confidence,” a VAMA representative said.

VAMA will continue to post official updates on relevant rules on its website so the public can access accurate, timely information. The association calls on customers to stay confident in their purchases and to accompany Việt Nam’s auto industry on its path to sustainable growth. — VNS