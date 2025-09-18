Cybersecurity firm warns of top risks from quantum computing

HCM CITY — Quantum computing is advancing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, offering transformative potential but also raising urgent cybersecurity risks, experts warn.

At the core of this technological shift lies a double-edged capability. Quantum computers could eventually break many of today’s encryption methods, raising serious cybersecurity concerns. At the same time, they may enable the development of quantum-resistant encryption standards that could reshape how digital information is secured in the future.

For now, these capabilities remain largely in laboratory settings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, making the timeline for both the threats and benefits uncertain, though the need for preparation is urgent.

Sergey Lozhkin, head of the Global Research & Analysis Team for META and APAC at Kaspersky, said: “The quantum computing market in APAC is currently on a steep growth trajectory. From US$392.1 million last year, experts foresee massive growth to $1.78 billion by 2032, soaring at a robust CAGR of 24.2 per cent. This is both exciting and worrying. Organisations here should remember that quantum computing is the next cyber frontier. It could unlock ground-breaking innovations, but also usher the region into a new era of cybersecurity threats.”

Lozhkin pointed to three urgent risks that require immediate attention from the cybersecurity community.

First, there is the threat of “store now, decrypt later.” Attackers are already collecting encrypted data with the intention of decrypting it once quantum capabilities mature. This tactic could expose sensitive information years after it was transmitted, including diplomatic exchanges, financial transactions, and private communications.

Another area of concern is sabotage in blockchain and cryptocurrency. Blockchain networks are not immune to quantum threats, and Bitcoin’s Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), which relies on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), is particularly vulnerable. Possible attacks include forging digital signatures to compromise Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies; targeting ECDSA systems that secure crypto wallets; and tampering with blockchain transaction histories, which would undermine trust and integrity.

A third emerging risk is quantum-resistant ransomware. In the future, ransomware developers may begin using post-quantum cryptography to protect their own malicious payloads, creating “quantum-resistant” ransomware designed to resist decryption by both classical and quantum computers. This would make recovery without paying a ransom nearly impossible.

At present, quantum computing does not provide a way to break current ransomware. Data protection and recovery still depend on traditional security solutions and collaboration among law enforcement, researchers, and international organisations.

Although practical quantum computers have not yet become a direct threat, the transition to post-quantum cryptography will take years. Experts warn that the most pressing danger already exists, since encrypted data with long-term value is being harvested today and could be decrypted once quantum technology matures.

“The security decisions we make today will define the resilience of our digital infrastructure for decades. Governments, businesses, and infrastructure providers must begin adapting now, or risk systemic vulnerabilities that cannot be retroactively fixed,” Lozhkin cautioned. — VNS