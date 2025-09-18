First turbine of thermal power plant inaugurated in Hà Tĩnh

HÀ TĨNH — The first turbine of the Vũng Áng II thermal power plant was inaugurated on Thursday at Vũng Áng Economic Zone in Hà Tĩnh Province.

The US$2.2 billion BOT project has a designed capacity of 1,200MW with two turbines, each generating 600MW. The plant is expected to secure power supply for the central region and nearby provinces, supporting the development of industry, agriculture and services.

Vũng Áng II is a joint project between Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation (60 per cent) and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (40 per cent). Launched in 2007, the project is considered an important step for Việt Nam’s energy security and sustainable growth in Hà Tĩnh.

According to General Director of Vũng Áng II Thermal Power LLC (VAPCO) Go Fukushima, the project will create more than 500 jobs once fully operational and contribute significantly to the local economy.

During the construction phase, it employed over 18,600 workers. At present, the first turbine provides regular jobs for 150 employees. The company has also invested in social welfare programmes focusing on education, healthcare and community development, and is expected to contribute large annual tax revenues to the province.

Vice Chairman of Hà Tĩnh Province Trần Báu Hà said the project demonstrates the province’s strong commitment to attracting investment, especially in the energy sector, while also improving people’s lives and protecting the environment.

Hà Tĩnh has identified industry as one of its four key economic pillars. The province recorded GRDP growth of 7.16 per cent in 2023 and aims for sustainable growth of over 7.48 per cent this year.

In the first half of 2025, GRDP increased by 8.16 per cent year-on-year, showing strong and balanced development across sectors.

The Vũng Áng Economic Zone plays a strategic role as a gateway connecting domestic regions with international markets. Under the master plan to 2050, it will develop into a multi-sector hub focusing on metallurgy, energy, manufacturing, seaports and logistics. — BIZHUB/VNS