Việt Nam, Cambodia deepen trade ties through agricultural expo in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH — An international trade exhibition series on agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, beauty, pharmaceutical, laboratory, medical devices, food & beverage and pet industry kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday, bringing together more than 200 enterprises from over 10 countries and territories.

The three-day event, backed by Cambodian ministries and the Vietnam Trade Office, aims to boost trade between the two countries and expand international business links.

Together with the trade fair, a series of specialised workshops and business-matching sessions are being held, creating opportunities for enterprises to explore innovation and forge new partnerships.

On Wednesday, the Vietnamese Trade Office in Cambodia organised a workshop on promoting Việt Nam – Cambodia trade, agricultural science-technology and livestock, attended by business associations from both countries active in farming and livestock.

According to head of the office Đỗ Việt Phương, two-way trade reached US$10.1 billion last year, while the figure in the first eight months of the year was nearly $8 billion, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year. Agriculture dominated the exchange, with key commodities including fruits, cashew nuts, rice, cassava, fisheries, and processed farm and aquaculture products.

The numbers reflect not just trade, but also the growing connectivity and friendship between the two countries, Phương said, noting that both sides are working towards the target of $20 billion in bilateral trade as set by their high-ranking leaders.

To achieve this goal, he stressed the need to ease cross-border trade by cutting administrative procedures, paperwork, fees, and taxes, ensuring smoother flows of goods in both directions

Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency, he underscored the vast trade potential between the two countries. Their export structures complement rather than compete with each other, helping diversify bilateral trade and open up further opportunities.

Nearly 20 Vietnamese companies are present at the fair, with another 15 sending product samples for display at the shared booth run by the Trade Office, he said, expressing his hope that Vietnamese goods will strengthen their foothold in Cambodia, making contributions to two-way trade. — VNA/VNS