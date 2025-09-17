NA Chairman visits Malaysia’s Petronas, seeks stronger energy cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Wednesday visited and had a working session with leaders of Malaysia's national oil and gas company Petronas as part of his trip to the country.

At the meeting, the top legislator underlined that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Malaysia has been continually strengthened, producing important results in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. Oil and gas cooperation has long been a key pillar of this relationship, he noted.

Petronas has partnered with the State-owned Việt Nam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam) in a wide range of joint projects, and the two sides are now expanding into new fields such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy.

Chairman Mẫn highly valued Petronas’s contributions to ensuring Việt Nam’s energy security and to promoting the overall development of bilateral ties.

He stressed that as both countries are working towards energy transition while ensuring stable supply, there remains significant potential for further collaboration.

He expressed his hope that Petronas will continue to cooperate with Việt Nam in a way that suits the needs and capacities of both sides, particularly in securing long-term and stable gas supplies.

He also encouraged greater cooperation in green energy, renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage, in line with both countries’ commitments to achieve net-zero emissions.

The NA Chairman urged Petronas to work closely with Petrovietnam to implement signed agreements, ensure progress and safety, and comply with the laws of both Việt Nam and Malaysia. He asked for specific assessments of new-generation energy projects set to begin commercial operation in 2025, along with support for training, technology transfer, and human resource development.

Each joint project, he emphasised, should not only deliver economic value but also strengthen friendship and lay a foundation for sustainable cooperation.

For their part, Petronas leaders highlighted the company’s long-standing and effective partnership with Petrovietnam and the Vietnamese Government over the years.

Petronas reiterated its commitment to expanding cooperation and increasing its presence in Việt Nam. The group’s leaders noted that joint efforts in renewable energy are progressing well and expressed confidence that the vision of both countries’ leaders in this field will soon be realised.

They also voiced their desire to work closely with Việt Nam on carbon capture and storage projects. — VNA/VNS