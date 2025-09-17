Vietnam GrandSale 2025 promises bargains for all shoppers

HÀ NỘI — From December 1 to January 18, 2026, the Vietnam GrandSale 2025, the national centralised promotion programme, will take place nationwide under a new decision issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The programme is part of the Government’s Resolution No 25/NQ-CP, which targets economic growth of at least 8 per cent in 2025. It aims to boost the domestic market, stimulate consumption, diversify shopping and promotional activities, and support production, business and goods circulation to accelerate economic recovery and growth.

According to the MoIT, all businesses are eligible to participate in the programme without undergoing any selection or review process. Enterprises can independently launch promotional campaigns with diverse and appealing content for customers and are allowed to apply maximum discounts of up to 100 per cent.

Enterprises are also required to ensure that all promotional activities comply with the law, are conducted honestly, publicly and transparently, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers. They must guarantee the quality of goods and services and comply with current administrative procedures.

The programme is expected to boost year-end retail sales and service revenue, contributing to Việt Nam’s economic growth target for 2025, the ministry said. — VNS