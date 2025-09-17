Vietnamese firms showcase agricultural products at WorldFood Moscow 2025

MOSCOW — Several Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing the country's key agricultural products at the 34th WorldFood Moscow 2025 expo, which opened in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.

The displays feature rice, coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, confectionery, fresh fruits, processed fruit products and other organic foods. Products with international certification for food safety and hygiene, especially organic goods, have made a strong impression on visitors.

In a speech at the event, Hoàng Minh Chiến, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, emphasised the strong and diverse participation of Vietnamese enterprises at the expo.

He noted that their presence reflects the determination to enhance brand image, strengthen competitiveness and promote deeper integration into the global supply chain.

Chiến also expressed his hope that Vietnamese and Russian businesses would turn cooperation opportunities at the fair into concrete projects and contracts, thus advancing bilateral economic and trade relations.

WorldFood Moscow 2025 Director Aleksander Ezhov said that economic and trade relations between the two countries are showing positive momentum, clearly reflected in the strong presence of Vietnamese companies at this year’s fair. He expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand in the future.

Representatives of Vietnamese businesses also assessed the potential for agricultural exports to Russia as highly promising.

Mai Thị Ý Nhi, CEO of My Phuong Food Co. in Đà Nẵng, said that Russia has a stable demand for tropical products it cannot produce domestically, and with their natural advantages, Vietnamese agricultural products are well positioned to meet Russian consumer preferences.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Minh Trung Vietnam Group Nguyễn Đắc Minh said the participation of Vietnamese enterprises in large international exhibitions not only promotes the image of Việt Nam to Russian and international partners, but also demonstrates the country’s transformation since the war.

Minh noted that Việt Nam has developed and is integrating deeply into the global economy, adding that Vietnamese businesses have the capability, capacity and expertise to compete in international trade forums and generate economic benefits for the nation.

The event, which brings together more than 1,000 companies from over 30 countries and 60 Russian regions, runs until Friday. — VNS