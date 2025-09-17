Int’l Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 23rd Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2025) opened on Wednesday in HCM City, featuring more than 650 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions.

With 1,200 booths spanning more than 22,000sq.m, the expo showcases advanced machinery, pioneering solutions, and high-value materials that promote the sustainable transformation of the plastics and rubber sectors.

Jointly organised by VINEXAD and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., the event spotlights eco-friendly advancements to drive future growth, address evolving market demands, and foster regional and global collaboration.

Việt Nam’s plastics and rubber manufacturing sector is entering a new phase of development aligned with global trade, according to the event’s organisers.

Exports continue to rise steadily, positioning Việt Nam as the world’s third-largest rubber exporter with nearly 17.4 per cent of global market share.

At the same time, the plastics and rubber industry is shifting toward greener production. From sustainable materials to advanced recycling solutions, these innovations help businesses remain competitive and adapt to evolving market needs.

With demand forecasted to grow across automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods, the event will serve as a dynamic platform for professionals to meet buyers, build partnerships, and unlock new opportunities.

The event will feature seminars that focus on strategies to advance Việt Nam’s plastics and rubber industry, the transformation of market trends, and the evolving applications of innovative plastic materials.

The expo will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre and run until Saturday. —VNS