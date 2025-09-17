Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Int’l Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition opens in HCM City

September 17, 2025 - 16:52
The 23rd Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2025) opened on Wednesday in HCM City, featuring more than 650 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions.

 

Advanced machinery, pioneering solutions, and high-value materials in the plastics and rubber sectors are on display at the 23rd Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition being held in HCM City from September 17-20. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — The 23rd Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2025) opened on Wednesday in HCM City, featuring more than 650 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions.

With 1,200 booths spanning more than 22,000sq.m, the expo showcases advanced machinery, pioneering solutions, and high-value materials that promote the sustainable transformation of the plastics and rubber sectors.

Jointly organised by VINEXAD and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., the event spotlights eco-friendly advancements to drive future growth, address evolving market demands, and foster regional and global collaboration.

Việt Nam’s plastics and rubber manufacturing sector is entering a new phase of development aligned with global trade, according to the event’s organisers.

Exports continue to rise steadily, positioning Việt Nam as the world’s third-largest rubber exporter with nearly 17.4 per cent of global market share.

At the same time, the plastics and rubber industry is shifting toward greener production. From sustainable materials to advanced recycling solutions, these innovations help businesses remain competitive and adapt to evolving market needs.

With demand forecasted to grow across automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods, the event will serve as a dynamic platform for professionals to meet buyers, build partnerships, and unlock new opportunities.

The event will feature seminars that focus on strategies to advance Việt Nam’s plastics and rubber industry, the transformation of market trends, and the evolving applications of innovative plastic materials.

The expo will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre and run until Saturday. —VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnam GrandSale 2025 promises bargains for all shoppers

According to the MoIT, all businesses can participate in the programme without any selection or review process. Enterprises may independently launch promotional campaigns with diverse and appealing content for customers and are allowed to offer discounts of up to 100 per cent.

E-paper

Science & Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom