Việt Nam updated on international expertise on rules of origin

GENEVA — International experts gathered at a seminar hosted by the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Office, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva on Tuesday to share insights on the rules of origin and their role in global commerce.

The workshop, held in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Foreign Trade Agency, brought together management personnel from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, certificate of origin (C/O) issuing agencies, and provincial departments of industry and trade to learn from international best practices in resolving origin-related trade disputes.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, permanent representative of the Vietnamese mission, underscored that the event demonstrated Việt Nam’s proactive approach to strengthening its capacity in enforcing rules of origin, helping to effectively realise international commitments amidst global trade and supply chain challenges.

Deputy Director of the Foreign Trade Agency Trịnh Thi Thu Hiền laid stress on the foundational role of rules of origin in international trade, highlighting the importance of capacity building for enforcement officers in the context of deep international integration.

Since joining the WTO in 2007, Việt Nam has developed a legal framework on goods origin aligned with international standards. Earlier this year, the country notified the WTO of its updated non-preferential rules of origin, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and cooperation with other WTO members, she added.

Following the sharing from international experts, Vietnamese officials discussed mechanisms for international cooperation and settlement of real-world challenges in issuing certificates of origin.

Expert responses helped strengthen knowledge, skills, and confidence among participants, thereby ensuring greater transparency and fairness in the enforcement of origin rules and supporting Vietnam’s trade and economic integration. — VNA/VNS