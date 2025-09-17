Coteccons consortium wins Long Thành Airport contract worth $128m

HCM CITY — HANTA2, a consortium of Coteccons Construction JSC, Hanoi Construction Corporation – JSC and ATAD Steel Structure Corporation, has won the bid for a construction package worth VNĐ3.379 trillion (US$128.1 million) at Long Thành International Airport.

Package 7.8 under Component 3 – Essential Facilities covers superstructure, external infrastructure and equipment installation for the under-construction Cargo Terminal No. 1.

The terminal is designed to have an annual capacity of 550,000 tonnes of cargo.

Spanning 8.4ha of gross floor area and rising to 30m, the package requires advanced steel–concrete solutions, synchronised execution and accelerated progress within 330 days.

The rapid schedule and technical complexity make the package a formidable challenge for the contractors.

The consortium’s advantage lies in the combined expertise of Coteccons, which has more than 21 years of experience in general contracting, Hancorp, a familiar name in airport infrastructure, and ATAD, a leading specialist in steel structures.

Võ Hoàng Lâm, general director of Coteccons Business Unit 1, said: “Public investment and infrastructure are opening up Việt Nam’s construction industry. Coteccons has identified this sector as a strategic pillar alongside civil construction, enabling project portfolio diversification, sustainable revenue streams and long-term growth momentum.

“This is not just a business opportunity but also our way of contributing to national development, while pursuing our targets of $3 billion in revenues and $1 billion in market capitalisation.”

According to the Global Infrastructure Hub, Việt Nam is expected to require an average of $25 billion annually over the next 20 years, the majority in transport.

Against this backdrop, Coteccons is seeking to expand market share, capitalising on public investment flows and preparing to participate in mega-projects such as expressways, railways and metro lines.

Winning Package 7.8 at Long Thành marks a significant step in Coteccons’ deeper engagement with public infrastructure, underscoring its strategy of revenue diversification and sustainable growth, Lâm said. — VNS