Việt Nam ranks 44th in 2025 Global Innovation Index

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam was ranked 44th out of 139 economies with an overall score of 37.1 in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII) released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Tuesday in Geneva, maintaining the same position as last year.

Among the 37 economies in the lower middle-income group, Việt Nam held second place after India, which was ranked 38th.

Only three countries from the upper middle-income group, namely China (10th), Malaysia (34th) and Turkey (43rd), ranked above Việt Nam. The rest of the higher-ranking economies were high-income nations, with advanced industries and a high research and development (R&D) spending to GDP ratio. Within ASEAN, Việt Nam overtook Thailand to place third, trailing after Singapore and Malaysia.

The report also pointed out that Việt Nam is one of nine economies (along with China, India, Turkey, the Philippines, Indonesia, Morocco, Albania and Iran) that have climbed fastest in the ranking since 2013. In the past 12 years, Việt Nam has moved up 32 places.

Việt Nam continues to perform above expectations for its development level, with WIPO naming it along with India as the only two economies to sustain such a performance for 15 consecutive years, underscoring its efficiency in turning inputs into outputs.

The nation recorded notable results in several indicators, with rapid gains in high-tech exports, high-tech manufacturing and publications. According to the report, Việt Nam continues to excel in high-tech global exports.

WIPO’s report listed Việt Nam in the top 10 globally for labour productivity growth (4th), smartphone app creation (7th) and business-financed R&D spending (8th).

Việt Nam was also named among the world’s three fastest-growing economies in labour productivity between 2014 and 2024, along with China and Ethiopia.

The country also registered strong growth in electric vehicles and 5G coverage.

From 2017 to 2025, Việt Nam showed clear progress with its input sub-index jumping from 71st to 50th and output consistently staying within the top 40, reflecting steady growth in its ability to convert resources into results.

Switzerland, Sweden, the US, the Republic of Korea and Singapore top this year’s ranking, followed by the UK, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark and China, which broke into the top 10 for the first time.

Now in its 18th edition, the GII uses 80 indicators, ranging from R&D spending, venture capital deals, high-tech exports and intellectual property filings in evaluating innovative performance, setting the world's benchmark resource for policymakers, business leaders and others in building strong innovation ecosystems.

“This year's GII reveals both encouraging progress as well as challenges that still need to be addressed for countries to fully harness their innovation potential. It is a reminder that innovation ecosystems require support and nurturing through thoughtful policies, meaningful investments and cross-sector collaboration,” said WIPO Director General Daren Tang.

This year’s report found that there is broad participation in innovative strategies and diversity in how economies engage in innovation.

The report also highlighted that innovation ecosystems are increasingly shaped by agility and responsiveness.

“Economies that can adapt quickly – by embracing new technologies, supporting start-ups and strengthening links across sectors – are gaining ground,” the report noted.

“Innovation is no longer only about long-term investment into science, but also about the ability to act in response to global shifts, including digital transformation and sustainability. As the world navigates economic uncertainty, the ability to adapt and innovate across sectors and borders will remain a defining advantage.”

Still, barriers remain, as long-term innovation capacity still depends on key investments, according to the report.

Many economies struggle to scale their innovation ecosystem, commercialise research and integrate more fully into global value chains.

“Policymakers, business leaders and academic institutions must together act decisively to unlock innovation's full potential,” the report stated, adding that focus must be on investing in long-term R&D and education systems that support frontier knowledge and its diffusion, promoting a deeper collaboration between universities and the private sector to turn research into economic value.

In addition, access to finance must be ensured, especially for start-ups and high-growth firms in developing regions. Improving measurement and data systems is also crucial to better track innovation performance and guide evidence-based policymaking, the report noted. — VNS