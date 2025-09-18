Fresh ideas bloom at Hà Nội market

HÀ NỘI — Shoppers hunting for Việt Nam’s finest agricultural delights had plenty to savour on Thursday as the Vietnam Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) teamed up with local partners to open the 'Agricultural Products and Regional Specialties Market' in Hà Nội.

Spanning 1,000 square metres with 60 booths, the market showcases co-operatives, businesses and farmers’ associations from across the country. Every product on display – from vegetables, fruits and seafood to forestry and aquatic goods – follows organic or ecological farming methods and benefits from advanced production and processing technologies.

Visitors can also explore traditional crafts and One Commune One Product (OCOP) items ranked three to five stars, alongside well-known regional specialties. Among the highlights are Thái Nguyên tea, Lý Sơn onions and garlic, Mường Khương chilli sauce, Séng Cù rice from Lào Cai, coffee, macadamia nuts and soursop from Lâm Đồng, ST25 rice from Sóc Trăng, bird's nest from Đảo Việt, Năm Căn crabs and Thanh Hóa fermented pork.

Agritrade Director Nguyễn Minh Tiến said the event aims to help localities, businesses, co-operatives and agricultural producers expand their reach, particularly in the domestic market.

“Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese products. Vietnamese products win the hearts of Vietnamese consumers,” he added.

The market also promotes the branding of safe, clean agricultural, forestry and aquatic products and serves as a bridge connecting producers with consumers.

The event runs from September 18-21 at 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt Street in Hà Nội. — VNS