Việt Nam eyes global financial integration with push for digital assets, AI, data-driven banking

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is accelerating its transition toward a digital and inclusive financial ecosystem, aiming to attract more foreign investment and align with international regulatory standards as it develops an international financial hub in HCM City.

The ambition was discussed at the Vietnam Retail Banking Forum 2025, held on Thursday in HCM City under the theme: “Inclusive Digital Finance: The Era of Data and Digital Assets – Towards a Modern and Sustainable Financial Centre.”

The annual forum, co-hosted by IDG Vietnam, the Vietnam Banks Association, and key government agencies, brought together senior policymakers, banking executives, fintech leaders, and academics to discuss the infrastructure, legal frameworks, and talent development required to build a globally competitive digital financial centre.

Speaking at the event, Lê Thanh Tùng, head of the Risk Management Committee at the Vietnam Banks Association, said: “As Việt Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy, a transparent and internationally aligned digital finance system is not a luxury, but a necessity.”

“Managing risk in the digital age requires strong governance, regulatory clarity, and regional cooperation,” he added.

The Vietnamese Government is currently advancing a number of key policies, including a regulatory sandbox for fintech, electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), and legal recognition of digital assets, to foster innovation while aligning with global standards.

Võ Thị Trung Trinh, director of the HCM City Digital Transformation Centre, emphasised the importance of data infrastructure for smart governance and financial inclusion.

“Digital citizen applications are not only a foundation for banking innovation but also for building trust with foreign investors who expect secure, transparent data management,” she said.

Nguyễn Quang Thuân, chairman of FiinGroup & FiinRatings, said that reliable credit scoring and data analytics are essential tools for attracting foreign capital.

“Investors need transparency. Our rating systems and data platforms are key to de-risking Việt Nam in their eyes,” he added.

Regional financial hub

The forum’s high-level policy dialogue included representatives from the State Bank of Vietnam, HCM City’s Department of Science and Technology, and academic institutions discussing Việt Nam’s roadmap to becoming a regional financial hub – one that embraces digital assets, AI, and blockchain under a unified regulatory framework.

“This isn’t just about digitising banking,” said Hoàng Công Gia Khánh, rector of the University of Economics and Law. “It’s about reimagining finance in a way that meets international compliance, ESG expectations, and the demands of global capital markets.”

The forum also featured sessions on open banking, cloud-native security, AI-powered financial services, and composable banking architecture.

Experts also highlighted how Việt Nam’s young, tech-savvy population and high mobile penetration offer an ideal foundation for leapfrogging traditional models.

Digital workforce

A parallel track titled AI Digital Trust 2025 focused on building digital trust and ethical AI standards through higher education and industry collaboration.

Dương Như Hùng, dean of Industrial Management at HCM City University of Technology, said: “We need to produce not just coders, but ethical AI professionals who understand both regulation and innovation.”

More than 20 universities participated in this initiative, including those from the Vietnam National Universities in HCM City and Hà Nội.

The track addressed data transparency, digital ethics, and the creation of a skilled workforce ready for AI-integrated finance.

In recognition of innovation and performance, the Vietnam Outstanding Banking Awards were also presented at the forum.

Winners were selected based on customer surveys and performance reviews in categories such as Best Retail Bank, Most Innovative Product, Digital Banking Excellence, and Green Credit Development. — VNS