Marriott International optimistic about Việt Nam's tourism landscape

The tourism sector in Việt Nam has made a strong recovery following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a steady increase in the number of travellers flocking to the country. In response to the growing demand, many hotel operators and managers have seized the opportunity to either enter the market or expand their businesses within the country.

Việt Nam News sat down with Duke Nam, Regional Vice President for South Korea, Việt Nam, and the Philippines at Marriott International, to explore the potential of the Vietnamese market and understand how this prominent player in the hospitality sector manages its operations and human resources.

The tourism industry in Việt Nam is currently experiencing a strong resurgence, characterised by a steady increase in tourist arrivals. How does Marriott plan to capitalise on this positive trend, and how does the Vietnamese market fit into the company's regional growth strategy for the next three to five years?

Marriott International is highly optimistic about the tourism landscape in Việt Nam. The country welcomed 12.2 million international visitors up to July 2025, marking a significant 22.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, according to data from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT). With this continued momentum, Việt Nam is set to break its record for international arrivals in 2025.

This rapid growth is reflected in our expanding portfolio across Việt Nam. Currently, Marriott manages 28 hotels and resorts across 12 locations in the country, with a total of 9,076 rooms.

Notable additions in the first half of this year include the Courtyard by Marriott Danang Hàn River – the first Courtyard by Marriott property in Việt Nam. We eagerly await the unveiling of the JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa, slated to become the fourth JW Marriott establishment in the country. Furthermore, we anticipate announcing several exciting projects in the upcoming weeks and months.

These recent openings, combined with favourable market conditions, have significantly boosted our operational performance in Việt Nam. As of June 2025, the nationwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) saw a substantial 23.5 per cent increase year-to-date.

Marriott Bonvoy, our renowned travel programme and marketplace, continues to be a key driver of business for our properties in Việt Nam. With global membership approaching 248 million, we aim to enhance guest experiences by forging strategic partnerships with both local and international collaborators.

The ongoing development of a future-ready workforce remains a key focus in the hospitality sector. What strategies has Marriott implemented to nurture its global workforce, particularly in Việt Nam? How is the organisation adapting to the preferences of Gen Z employees, who prioritise flexibility, purpose, and fast-tracked career progression?

“Putting people first” stands as a fundamental tenet of our company since its inception. To ensure the creation of a positive work environment where every team member feels appreciated, motivated, and empowered, we formulated TakeCare, our associate wellness programme.

This initiative centres on three primary areas, starting with physical wellness, which provides opportunities for associates to enhance their health and fitness, featuring activities such as the TakeCare 5K – an annual event that promotes both physical and mental well-being through walking, running, or cycling.

The programme also addresses mental wellness, focusing on fostering resilience, work-life balance, and purpose among associates, supported by dedicated webinars and resources. Lastly, financial wellness aids associates in making prudent financial decisions and attaining economic stability.

Through our Next Gen Business Councils, we empower Millennial and Gen Z associates to showcase their passion for hospitality and share their vision for the industry’s future. These committees, integrated into our Marriott Business Councils, offer young leaders opportunities for growth, skill development, and networking with peers across Marriott establishments worldwide.

Marriott's recognition as the 'Best Workplace in Việt Nam' by Great Place To Work is a significant achievement. Could you share some key insights and lessons learned from Marriott's efforts in human resource development across its operating markets?

Being named the '#1 Best Workplace in Vietnam 2025' for large companies by Great Place To Work is a tremendous honour, reflecting Marriott's unwavering commitment to putting people first and cultivating a workplace culture where every associate feels truly valued.

Currently, Marriott employs more than 7,500 people in Việt Nam, a number that continues to grow as part of our nationwide expansion strategy.

The leadership teams at most of Marriott's properties in Việt Nam consist of Vietnamese nationals, highlighting the success of our career development paths in empowering local communities and associates to reach their full potential.

The Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel was honoured with the “Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence” for its outstanding commitment to fostering a people-centric culture.

Looking ahead, we are committed to maintaining our position as the preferred employer for talented Vietnamese hospitality professionals and making a positive impact on local communities.

Which trends is Marriott closely monitoring, and how are these trends shaping the company’s strategic priorities in the region, particularly in Việt Nam?

Marriott remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the hospitality sector.

Our mobile application offers a range of guest-friendly features, including mobile check-in and check-out, as well as mobile room keys that allow smartphone access to hotel rooms. During their stay, guests can use the Mobile Requests and Chat functions to order amenities, communicate with hotel staff, or redeem dining points by scanning a QR code. In Việt Nam, we also plan to launch a local-language version of our website later this year.

Moving forward, Marriott will continue exploring emerging technologies such as AI. Our AI strategy primarily revolves around content generation, enhancing customer experience, and empowering our associates through enhanced data and streamlined processes.

AI is employed behind the scenes to enhance everything from marketing and personalisation to operational efficiency, freeing up our associates’ time to focus on creating meaningful interactions with our guests.

Our organisation is deeply committed to operating responsibly and sustainably, creating a positive impact on local destinations globally, including Việt Nam.

In Việt Nam, all our hotels and resorts have phased out single-use plastic toiletry bottles and plastic straws as part of our responsible procurement initiative. Progress is continuously monitored through brand audits and compliance, with certifications in place for trusted vendors.

The JW Gardens, located at our JW Marriott properties in Hà Nội, HCM City, and Phú Quốc, cultivate fresh, organic ingredients for our dining establishments, enhancing guests' organic experiences. Additionally, guests can participate in local activities that have a tangible impact on the destinations they visit.

Our meetings and events segment also plays a significant role in Marriott's sustainability efforts. Through the 'Good for You, and Better for the Environment' initiative, MICE planners can track the carbon footprint of their events and offset emissions by investing in reforestation and environmental restoration credits. — VNS