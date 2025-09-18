Đồng Tháp invests $85 million in Bảo Định riverside residential area

ĐỒNG THÁP — The An Hòa Residential Area project officially broke ground in Đạo Thạnh Ward, Đồng Tháp Province, on Thursday.

The investor consortium includes Thuận Phú Limited Liability Company and Him Lam Joint Stock Company.

The project covers over 93.4 hectares, with more than 30.6 hectares allocated for residential use, over 9,300sq.m for social housing, and the remaining area dedicated to infrastructure such as roads, green spaces and more.

The An Hòa Residential Area will feature a variety of designs, including 242 townhouses with land areas ranging from 90 to 200 square metres, and two high-rise social housing blocks, each over 15 floors with a total floor area of more than 25,000 square metres, providing around 400 apartments.

The infrastructure system is fully integrated, with nearly 49 per cent of the area dedicated to roads and more than 8.5 per cent for green spaces, parks, and wastewater treatment, ensuring a living space for approximately 3,000 residents. The total investment for the project is more than VNĐ2.17 trillion (US$86.15 million).

The investor has committed to mobilising all available human, material, and equipment resources to expedite construction, ensure the quality of the project, and complete it for use by 2027.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trần Văn Dũng, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Đồng Tháp Province People's Committee, remarked that the project would serve as a strong driving force, contributing to the urbanisation process towards a modern and civilised direction.

It would also create a synchronised transportation infrastructure that connects Đồng Tháp Province with Tây Ninh Province and neighbouring areas.

In the future, the An Hòa Residential Area will form a multi-functional infrastructure complex, supporting the comprehensive development of the Bảo Định Riverside area, which now belongs to the new Đồng Tháp Province, including Mỹ Tho and Đạo Thành wards.

Notably, with nearly 400 social housing units, the project will significantly contribute to the province's goal of developing affordable housing and demonstrates the investor’s commitment to the community and the Government’s deep concern for workers and low-income families. — VNS